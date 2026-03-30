Sophie Turner sustains ‘minor’ injury, and Prime Video’s ‘Tomb Raider’ series halts filming

A representative for “Tomb Raider” star Sophie Turner did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

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Even Lara Croft needs time to rest and recover.

Prime Video’s upcoming TV adaptation of the adventure video game “Tomb Raider” has hit pause on filming after star Sophie Turner, who plays the iconic archaeologist, experienced a “minor” injury, a spokesperson for the streamer confirmed in a statement Monday. The pause in production is to give Turner time to recover, according to the statement. No additional information about Turner’s injury was revealed.

“We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible,” the statement added.

A representative for Turner, 30, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Prime Video confirmed in September that Emmy-nominee Turner — she received a nod in 2019 for her turn as Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones” — would be the latest actor to step into Croft’s all-terrain boots. Angelina Jolie notably played Croft in two film adaptations in the early aughts, Alicia Vikander played the beloved video game character in 2016’s “Tomb Raider,” and “Mission Impossible” actor Hayley Atwell lent her voice to Croft for Netflix’s animated series.

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Prime Video’s take on “Tomb Raider” will see Emmy-winning “Fleabag” creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge take the reins as its creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner. Chad Hodge is also co-showrunner and executive producer, and Jonathan Van Tulleken is executive producer and director.

The streamer teased Turner’s Croft costume earlier this year, sharing a still of the actor in a fitted dark green tank, shorts and round sunglasses with gun holsters on her legs. The first look at the newest “Tomb Raider” was met by reactions ranging from hype to misogynistic comments.

For Turner, Croft is the latest in a line of leading-lady roles. After growing with Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones,” the British actor went on to portray mutant Jean Grey in “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” and star in gothic film “The Dreadful” (alongside “Thrones” co-star Kit Harrington) and TV series “Steal,” among other projects.

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“I want really nuanced, layered characters,” she told The Times in January. “I want big character changes. I want to see a progression. To be a character who doesn’t know where she’s going, doesn’t know what she wants to be, feels stuck, feels stalled, feels underappreciated — that’s nice for us to see onscreen. I like seeing women at their rawest and most vulnerable. It’s quite liberating to play.”