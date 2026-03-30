A timeline of the rise of ‘Mormon Wives’ and Taylor Frankie Paul’s domestic violence investigations

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the Oscars on March 15, a few days before her season of “The Bachelorette” is canceled.

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Amid allegations of three domestic violence incidents involving reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul, fans are worried about whether MomTok can survive this.

Paul, who gained an online following after founding MomTok — a loosely connected group of TikTokers who made content about their lives as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — previously pleaded guilty in abeyance to a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault following a fight with former boyfriend Dakota Mortensen in 2023.

MomTok inspired the Hulu reality show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” which follows eight women in Salt Lake City who grapple with their relationship with the church. The first season explored the fallout of the group’s “soft swinging” scandal, which Paul exposed on TikTok prior to filming.

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Voices Commentary: ABC thought Taylor Frankie Paul would amp ‘Bachelorette’ ratings. It was playing with fire Reality TV always courts some amount of controversy, but with Taylor Frankie Paul, ‘The Bachelorette’ was desperately playing with fire. It’s not surprising that the show got burned.

Throughout its four seasons, “Mormon Wives” has featured lighthearted content like the moms’ love of the soda shop Swig and more weighty topics, including gender roles within the Mormon church. “Mormon Wives” has also crossed over with various Disney reality shows, including “Dancing With the Stars,” “The Bachelorette” and “Vanderpump Villa.”

However, filming on Season 5 of “Mormon Wives” was paused and Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” was shelved in the wake of domestic abuse allegations. A second investigation, which began in late February, gained even more attention when a video from Paul’s 2023 domestic dispute with Mortensen was made public. The footage showed Paul putting Mortensen in a headlock and throwing metal barstools while the couple fought. Paul’s daughter can be heard crying and was injured during the incident, according to the police report.

2020: The birth of MomTok

Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews begin making videos together on TikTok. Their content focuses on motherhood and their relationship with the church mixed with dancing and skits.

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May 2022: The Pauls split

Paul posts a video on TikTok announcing her divorce from her husband, Tate Paul. Fans begin speculating what led to their divorce.

May 25, 2022: ’Soft swinging’ scandal emerges

On TikTok Live, Paul explains that she and her husband had been in an open relationship and were part of a “soft swinging” group with other members of MomTok. Paul says she had violated the group’s rules by meeting with a partner without her husband’s knowledge, which contributed to their divorce.

Feb. 17, 2023: Paul is arrested

Hulu begins filming the first season of “Mormon Wives.” After a fight with Mortensen, Paul is arrested and charged with assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, according to the Herriman Police Department. Filming of the show is put on hold during the investigation.

August 2023: Paul enters a plea deal

Paul enters a plea in abeyance to a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault. The agreement allows charges to be reduced after three years, if Paul meets the requirements of her plea deal.

Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul share 2-year-old son Ever. (Fred Hayes / Disney)

March 19, 2024: Paul and Mortensen welcome a son

Paul has a son, Ever, with Mortensen. While the pair had been dating throughout Paul’s pregnancy, they choose to end their relationship and co-parent their son.

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Sept. 6, 2024: ‘Mormon Wives’ debuts

The first season of “Mormon Wives” is released on Hulu. The series follows cast members Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper, Demi Engemann and Layla Taylor, as well as Leavitt, Neeley, Matthews and Paul from the original group of MomTokers. The pilot episode, “The First Book of Taylor,” explores the fallout of the swinging scandal and ends with Paul’s 2023 arrest. The second episode picks up nearly a year after the incident.

The show is Hulu’s most-watched unscripted season premiere of 2024 and is renewed just a month after its premiere.

October 2024: On again

Mortensen and Paul seemingly reconcile their relationship.

December 2025: Off again

Paul and Mortensen break up. On Christmas, Paul posts on TikTok that she “wouldn’t wish this pain upon anyone.”

Demi Engemann, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Layla Taylor, Whitney Leavitt, Miranda Hope and Taylor Frankie Paul in Season 2 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” (Fred Hayes / Disney)

May 15, 2025: Season 2 premieres

Season 2 of “Mormon Wives” is released. Miranda Hope joins the cast.

Sept. 10, 2025: Paul gets her roses

During an episode of Alex Cooper’s hit podcast “Call Her Daddy,” Paul announces she will star as “The Bachelorette.” Paul is the first-ever Bachelorette to have not competed on “The Bachelor.”

Fall 2025: Mortensen‘s mea culpa

While FaceTiming Paul before she begins filming “The Bachelorette,” Mortensen apologizes for his behavior and tells Paul “save a rose for me.” This conversation is shown in the fourth season of the show in March 2026.

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Television We talked to ‘Bachelorette’ Taylor Frankie Paul. Then reality hit pause on her TV career The influencer and reality star was on the precipice of making her debut on the dating series before the latest crossover attempt by a member of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ was derailed. What happens now?

Nov. 13, 2025: Season 3 debuts

”Mormon Wives” Season 3 premieres.

Feb. 24-25, 2026: A second investigation opens

The Draper City Police Department makes contact with Paul and Mortensen regarding an open “domestic assault investigation” between the two, with allegations being made in both directions.

March 12, 2026: Season 4 drops

Season 4 of “Mormon Wives” is released.

March 16, 2026: ‘Mormon Wives’ filming halts

Filming for Season 5 of “Mormon Wives” is paused as the new investigation involving Paul and Mortensen becomes public.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” was canceled three days before it was set to premiere. (Michael Kirchoff / Disney)

TMZ publishes a previously unreleased video taken by Mortensen during his February 2023 altercation with Paul. It shows Paul throwing barstools at Mortensen as her then-5-year-old daughter cries. After the video’s release, ABC cancels Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

March 20, 2026: The court intervenes

Mortensen is granted temporary custody of Ever, his 2-year-old son with Paul, according to documents obtained by People.

March 24, 2026: A third investigation opens

The West Jordan Police Department in Utah begins investigating a third incident of domestic abuse between Paul and Mortensen, which occurred in “early-mid 2024.” No charges have been filed as the investigation is ongoing.

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Paul has been denied visitation until their protective order hearing on April 7, which may determine whether a final protective order is granted by the court.