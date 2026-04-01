‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor Eugene Mirman pulled from fiery crash and hospitalized

“Bob’s Burgers” actor Eugene Mirman was pulled from a fiery crash and hospitalized with serious injuries.

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“Bob’s Burgers” voice actor and comedian Eugene Mirman was pulled from a fiery car crash and hospitalized with serious injuries.

Before noon on Tuesday, Mirman’s Lucid Gravity struck the Bedford Toll Plaza in New Hampshire as he was traveling northbound on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Callers reporting the crash said the vehicle had caught fire and the driver appeared to be trapped inside. New Hampshire State Police said that while units were responding to the 911 calls, Gov. Kelly Ayotte and her security detail came upon the crash and stopped to help.

A trooper assigned to the governor’s detail and two others pulled Mirman from the burning car through a window before first responders arrived. Gov. Ayotte retrieved a fire extinguisher, according to State Police Col. Mark Hall.

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“Certainly, their actions were heroic in what they did,” Hall said. “Without hesitation, they put themselves in danger to render aid to someone who was in need of it.”

The actor was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Videos of the incident show the vehicle badly damaged and engulfed in flames.

“Eugene was in a very scary car accident,” Mirman’s agent, Jay Glassner, confirmed in a statement Wednesday. “He wants to thank the bystanders, state police, first responders and hospital staff who saved him. He is grateful to be on the mend. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for Eugene and his family as he focuses on recovering from his injuries.”

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The crash remains under investigation.

The animated series “Bob’s Burgers,” which centers on a family that runs a restaurant, celebrated its 300th episode, titled “Grand Pre-Pre-Pre-Opening,” when the Fox favorite premiered its 16th season in the fall.

Often referred to as a “comfort show,” the series features Mirman as kid brother Gene Belcher.

“It’s just a mix of warmhearted and funny and sort of grounded,” the actor told The Times last year.

“There’s a sibling camaraderie that is really lovely,” Mirman continued. “It reminds me of the camaraderie on TV and movies in the ’80s. That era of the stuff I grew up watching.”

The Associated Press and Times staff writer Tracy Brown contributed to this report.

