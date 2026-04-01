‘We desperately need to laugh’: this L.A. festival helps the trans community heal through comedy

“I broke up with someone that I was with for three years over FaceTime,” Vico Ortiz said , explaining the premise of their new comedy show “Libros” about two self-described healed libras holding court over an unhinged game show where nobody and everyone wins. “We shared an apartment together, bank account, dog … judge me for it, please. That was 20-year-old me, but don’t judge me for being trans.”

Ortiz’s show premiering at t he Joy Who Lived Festival revels in the unhinged and urges people to judge each other for past messes with the opportunity to redeem oneself through comedy. “It’s f— healing, It’s a way of being like, ‘we’ve been judged so many times, but how about we judge ourselves and then we heal through that, and just love each other afterwards.’”

Trans people are punch lines more often than performers in live comedy settings, but at the Joy Who Lived, trans comedians and actors can shine under spotlights created by and for trans creatives, enabling a unique space where people can let their guards down and laugh and cry through challenges and joys alike.

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Festival organizers believe that a wide array of performing arts created by transgender artists can be a lifeline. Twink death, burlesque dancing, dungeons and dragons, Claude Cahun’s life told through puppets, and a cryptid talk show are just a few topics of over 30 shows featuring local and traveling talent that will run at several L.A. venues including the Hudson Theater, Dynasty Typewriter, MCC United Church of Christ in the Valley and the LA LGBT Center. The festival began Tuesday and runs through April 12.

Laser Webber performs in “Gender Heist” at the Joy Who Lived comedy festival. (Jill Petracek)

The festival’s name is a cheeky play on Harry Potter’s nickname, “the boy who lived,” given to the character upon surviving a death curse. Comedian and musician Laser Webber created the festival along with his partner, Maddox Pennington, inspired by conversations with conflicted “Harry Potter” fans who defended seeing the musical to escape into a story about magic despite its transphobic author J.K. Rowling.

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The festival offers an option for seeing live comedy where trans people aren’t “constantly catching strays,” festival producer and actor Petey Gibson says. “You’re having a great night, you’ve paid $20 for a ticket, then suddenly, not only are you hearing something that is so offensive, often to the point of violence, and you’re experiencing that in a room of people who are laughing at it.” The festival is offering a space to do these shows, but also for an audience to have the night out and trust that the show is not going to injure you.”

Comedian and playwright Nina Nguyen. (Jill Petracek)

Comedian Nina Nguyen will premiere her first play, “Sleepover,” on April 4 at the Short Play Incubator Showcase at the Hudson Theater, the culmination of a two-month program that brought 11 trans playwrights together to create new work to debut at the Joy Who Lived. Nguyen started performing stand-up at a club called Sherlocks where “any drunk idiot could get on stage” she says, reminiscing about the bad comedy that inspired her to take a risk, and her bad comedy that inevitably inspired someone to get on stage too.

Nguyen said working with trans writers meant being able to laugh at typical tropes in storytelling and get right to work. “It can be overwhelming when you’re the only trans comic on a show or a festival but now, we are elevating our united voice. It feels beautiful to be a part of something bigger with a shared mission,” Nguyen says. “It’s like we’re all little bugs uniting our voices, becoming a big, giant cartoon fist.”

Ortiz is excited to travel to Los Angeles from Puerto Rico to participate in multiple events for the Joy Who Lived. In addition to the unhinged “platonic erotic” game show “Libros” co-created with Gibson, Ortiz is also participating in a reading to raise funds for Heather Nguyen’s new feature film “Access Denied,” and doing drag for a variety show.

Drag was an important part of Ortiz’s approach to playing Jim Jimenez, the boundary breaking nonbinary pirate heartthrob on HBO’s cult show “Our Flag Means Death.” While Ortiz credits Walter Mercado as one of their earliest and most angelic gender nonconforming roots, they were first introduced to the world of drag kings in 2016 when asked to perform at Them Fatale, a local king show that raises funds for LGBTQ charities.

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As Ortiz explored drag culture and masculinity, they became more intentional about incorporating Puerto Rican culture into their storytelling. “Drag has been an incredibly healing experience,” Ortiz says. “Lucky enough, it deepened my relationship to my mother, I’ve made a whole solo show about it.” Their entry to stand-up comedy was recent: Ortiz’s manager begged them to try out the medium instead of opening an Only Fans account. “Comedy is so much more vulnerable than taking off my clothes,” Ortiz says.

E Zaalan will perform new show “Syrian Soap” at the Joy Who Lived Festival. (Afrina Razi)

E Zaalan’s new show “Syrian Soap” also connects drag, culture and family legacies. It’s a hilarious take on bonding with ancestors, in this case in an intergalactic bathhouse where Zaalan’s Syrian ancestors must field obnoxious first world questions from millennial descendants. “I don’t think I’m my ancestors wildest dream, I think I’m their worst nightmare,” Zaalan says, laughing.

Comedy and clowning are ways Zaalan has connected with their homeland after the Syrian revolution. “After the dictator fell, gender expression should have been the natural extension of that kind of freedom. But there’s a kind of retaliation happening,” Zaalan shared. Their family unintentionally saw their drag act online, causing them to cut off contact with Zaalan because of homophobia, an issue Zaalan traces to colonialism. “In this irony of ironies, when we could all be reunited in our homeland for the first time in years, I wasn’t invited.”

The Syrian Revolution inspired Zaalan to become a clown after losing friends, acquaintances and inspirations who were truth tellers and artists. Zaalan loves how modern clowning embraces failure and emphasizes shared human experiences. They were moved by the legacy of journalist Raed Fares. Fares, who was killed in 2018, was known for his dry sense of humor and weekly protests with memes on banners. “In my grief, I was like, ‘what can I do to honor Fares’ legacy? The sense I got was, use your voice to tell the truth.”

Humor has inspired humanity to keep going in dark times, something that feels important to the trans performers participating in the Joy Who Lived. “When people step into the Joy Who Lived, they know they’re going to be cared for, and that includes being allowed to laugh; we desperately need to laugh,” Gibson says.

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Accessibility and community care are important; the festival offers sliding scale pricing, live streams for most shows, 11 events with ASL interpreters, and have even programmed a gender-affirming care fair on April 11where attendees can meet real trans healthcare practitioners. The festival has also made a conscious effort to mentor and community build with youth and elders, many from different generations but at the same point in their transitions.

The festival hopes to encourage artists and fans to turn to comedy, theater, creativity and community instead of despair. A theme especially potent on Trans Day of Visibility, a holiday organizers wanted the Joy Who Lived to coincide with. Visibility is often a one-dimensional arc in the stories of trans people in TV, film and print media, and was packaged for nearly a decade as the path to progress and stability in the pre-Trump era. The violent pushback against trans visibility is evident in policies that have attempted to eradicate trans people from public life such as the newly instituted ban on trans women at the 2028 Olympics (despite no trans women athletes planning to participate), and budget cuts that have drastically cut trans and queer characters by more than 40% on TV and in film . But even with this, trans visibility is still an important, complicated and powerful force.

Unlike mainstream comedy where trans people are often punch lines, the festival creates a safe space where trans performers shine and audiences trust they won’t be harmed or offended. (Jill Petracek)

“Trans visibility is the reason I’m alive,” Webber shared. Seeing trans people on stages and screens demonstrated that he was real and deserves to live. “This happened because other people were brave enough to be visible.”

“I absolutely love being trans,” Gibson says. “I will be damned if I’m gonna let incompetent losers determine whether or not I have a good day or determine if they think I’m valid. I love who I am. I love being in touch with my own curiosity and my own sense of self.” Gibson’s character C Hemingway on Fox’s “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” is also trans, something he discloses at work as a forensic anthropologist reconstructing the faces of people disappeared.

“Before I was a woman who did comedy, and now I’m a man who does drama. I don’t know what happened there,” Gibson says laughing about the most surprising part of his own transition arc. “I’m very excited about the festival because I get to do comedy rather than acting in murder shows. This is the time I get to be a silly billy. And I like that about myself.”

