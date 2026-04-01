Megan Thee Stallion recovering after hospitalization for ‘extreme exhaustion, dehydration’

Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized Tuesday evening as she experienced “concerning symptoms,” cutting her latest “Moulin Rouge” performance on Broadway short.

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Megan Thee Stallion is on the mend after a bout of “concerning symptoms” landed her in the hospital Tuesday evening, cutting her latest “Moulin Rouge” performance short.

A spokesperson for the rap star, 31, confirmed to The Times on Wednesday that the artist’s doctors “ultimately identified extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms.” The Grammy-winning “Savage” star received treatment and has been discharged to rest, the spokesperson added.

TMZ reported Tuesday evening that the “Hiss” rapper was rushed to a nearby hospital after she fell “very ill” during Tuesday’s performance. Megan Thee Stallion began her run of “Moulin Rouge” performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre just last week. She plays Moulin Rouge proprietor Zidler, succeeding Bob the Drag Queen. The Fire Department of New York responded to the theater Tuesday evening to “a person who was having trouble breathing,” according to the TMZ.

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Though the production’s website confirmed that the musician will not appear in Wednesday’s afternoon and evening performances, Megan Thee Stallion will be back on stage very soon.

“Megan is incredibly grateful for the prayers and well-wishes from her supporters,” her representative said in a statement, “and is looking forward to resuming her role as Zidler on Moulin Rouge on Thursday.”

Megan Thee Stallion addressed the health scare on Instagram, calling it a “real wake-up call for me.”

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“I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough,” she explained. “It honestly scared me. I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t.”

Addressing her fans, also known as “Hotties,” Megan Thee Stallion assured them she needs a day to recover and “take care of myself the way I should have been” and promised a stronger and “clearer” comeback Thursday.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Broadway debut last week — met with much fanfare— comes as she continues to level up her acting game. Her screen résumé includes roles in “The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins,” “Mean Girls,” “Big Mouth” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”