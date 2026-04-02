Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen welcome a baby girl: ‘Savouring these early moments’
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Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have officially entered parenthood, welcoming their first little one.
“Our baby girl has arrived,” Oscar-nominated “True Grit” and “Sinners” star Steinfeld, 29, announced Tuesday in her latest Substack post. She wrote that she and her Buffalo Bills quarterback husband, 29, are “feeling incredibly grateful and blessed.”
“Savouring these early moments,” Steinfeld continued. “Thank you so much for the love and well wishes.”
The spouses married in June after two years of dating. People published photos from their outdoor California ceremony, in which Steinfeld wore a white strapless gown, mesh gloves and her veil and Allen wore a traditional tuxedo. They announced their engagement in November 2024.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen marries ‘Sinners’ star Hailee Steinfeld in California
The 29-year-old NFL MVP and the Oscar-nominated actor were reportedly married Saturday in California, as revealed by multiple news outlets.
Steinfeld announced she and Allen were expecting their first child in a Substack post in December, sharing photos from a snowy, bump-revealing maternity shoot. Steinfeld flaunted her pregnancy during the awards circuit earlier this year, cradling her baby bump at the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards.
In an interview with Variety published in October, “Spider-Verse” star Steinfeld spoke about her marriage with Allen and balancing their conflicting schedules, noting “when the [NFL] offseason rolls around, it’s go-time for me.”
“I’ve gotten a lot better at understanding what it means to slow down and to share that with someone,” she said. “That’s the greatest thing ever.”