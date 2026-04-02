It’s not déjà vu: Olivia Rodrigo announces highly anticipated new album

Olivia Rodrigo’s third album, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” will be released on June 12.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

It’s not déjà vu. Olivia Rodrigo is back with a new album.

The singer shared that her third album, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” will be released June 12. Rodrigo announced the news by wiping her Instagram feed and sharing a photo of the album cover, which shows her swinging upside down in a baby pink dress.

“I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait for you to hear it,” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram.

“You Seem Pretty Sad” comes two and a half years after the release of her sophomore album, “Guts.” Rodrigo and her team have been teasing the album since winter. To represent her transition from the purple aesthetic of her “Sour” and “Guts” albums, a mural in Los Angeles was repainted from purple to light pink a few weeks ago alongside a new “OR” logo. This album also departs from Rodrigo’s one-word naming convention.

Advertisement

Rodrigo skyrocketed to fame with her debut solo single, “Drivers License,” in January 2021, when she was 17 years old. The single spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sparked intrigue about the rumored love triangle between Rodrigo, her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” co-star Joshua Bassett and singer Sabrina Carpenter. Following the single’s success, Rodrigo released “Sour” in May 2021.

Rodrigo was nominated for seven Grammys and won the awards for best new artist, pop vocal album and pop solo performance in 2022. Even with her new exposure, Rodrigo told The Times that she wasn’t fazed by her stardom.

“Everyone’s like, ‘What a weird life, huh?’ But I don’t know, it’s probably not unlike the drastic change that another kid at 18 would have going to college,” Rodrigo said in December 2021.

Advertisement

Rodrigo’s second album, “Guts,” which dropped in September 2023, had a pop-punk edge compared to “Sour.” She told The Times that the album’s rollout made her examine her “identity as an artist.”

“This time, I wasn’t 17 years old, going through my first heartbreak, crying at the piano and a song just flies out. I had to sharpen my songwriting skills and my singing skills,” Rodrigo said. “It felt like a different creative experience.”