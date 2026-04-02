The Zendaya-thon is upon us: From ‘The Drama’ to ‘Euphoria,’ it’s time to lean in

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What’s busier than booked and busy?

Whatever it is, Zendaya is exactly that this entire year, with a slate filled with high-profile screen projects, including those dropping her back in the drama of “Euphoria” and the desert sands of Arrakis. The 29-year-old, a Disney Channel star who has become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors, kicks off her impressive run in April with A24’s dark romantic comedy “The Drama,” co-starring Robert Pattinson, who will also join her for other projects this year — but more on that later.

Though “The Drama” centers on a fictional engaged couple, the movie hits theaters amid reports that Zendaya and her “Spider-Man” co-star Tom Holland exchanged their own vows earlier this year. Thanks for the heads up, Law Roach! This summer, Zendaya and Holland’s romance comes full circle as they reunite on “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” the fourth film in the franchise that helped ignite that spark. Zendaya and her — ahem, reported — husband are also slated to share the screen multiple times this year.

While the return of “Euphoria” and movie premieres are set to be the landmark moments of the Emmy winner’s year, fans can also expect the Zendaya-thon to include press-junket gems and stunning, tastefully themed red carpet looks — essentially everything that makes Zendaya, well, Zendaya.

Zendaya arrives at the premiere of “The Drama” on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)

The Oakland native made it clear last month that she is very aware of the year she’s having. Zendaya told Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango she hopes “people don’t get sick of me.”

“I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies or supports my career in any kind of way,” she said, reiterating, “I just hope you don’t get sick of me this year because I’ll tell you what, after this I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit.”

With the Zendaya-thon in full swing starting this month, here is everything to know about her upcoming projects.

The Drama

Robert Pattinson, left, and Zendaya play an engaged couple in “The Drama.’” (A24)

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In case you haven’t already heard, Zendaya will be tying the knot with a beloved British heartthrob this year — for Kristoffer Borgli’s dark romantic comedy “The Drama.”

The Emmy winner stars in the film opposite Pattinson as an engaged couple — Charlie Thompson (Pattinson) and Emma Harwood (Zendaya) — preparing to say their “I do’s.” Cracks in their picture-perfect relationship begin to to show after Emma reveals a major secret before the Big Day.

To quote Pattinson’s Charlie in the trailer: “There’s some drama.”

Ahead of the film’s release, Zendaya indulged in yet another bout of “method dressing,” channeling the bridal tradition of wearing something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue for her red carpet looks. Something old: The white Vivienne Westwood gown she wore at the 2015 Oscars. Something new: A custom white Louis Vuitton gown with a black bow-train. Something borrowed: Cate Blanchett‘s black Giorgio Armani gown with a plunging, gem-lined neckline. Her something blue remains to be seen.

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, in her “something new” attire, attend “The Drama” premiere in Paris. (Aurelien Morissard / Associated Press)

“The Drama,” written and directed by Borgli, bows Friday and also stars musician-actor Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie and Hailey Gates.

‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Zendaya as Rue Bennett in a scene of “Euphoria” Season 3, which returns to HBO on April 12. (Patrick Wymore / HBO)

“Euphoria” is finally back on HBO for its third and likely final season — and it only took four years.

A lot has happened since the chaotic Season 2 finale in 2022, to say the least. Series creator Sam Levinson faced allegations in 2023 of fostering a toxic workplace defined by long, late-night shoots and disorganized set days for his series “The Idol.” A low-energy jeans ad starring Sydney Sweeney sparked a culture war. And, tragically, several members of the “Euphoria” family have died since: actor Angus Cloud, executive producer Kevin Turen and, most recently, actor Eric Dane.

When “Euphoria” returns April 12 at 9 p.m. local time, it will be a much different show from when it premiered in 2019. The Season 3 trailers appear to be representative of exactly that: The teens of “Euphoria” are grown up and Zendaya’s Rue Bennett, in her enduring struggles to stay sober, seemingly finds herself in Mexico caught in the middle of feuding drug lords. Here’s how HBO officially sums it up: “A group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.”

Zendaya, who made Emmys history for her work in both Seasons 1 and 2, will reunite with co-stars Hunter Schafer, Oscar nominee Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Sweeney. This season’s cast will also include Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Sharon Stone, Rosalia, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Natasha Lyonne and Trisha Paytas.

The Odyssey

After “Euphoria,” the Zendaya-thon sets sail to the Mediterranean with Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated “The Odyssey,” an adaptation of Homer’s homecoming epic.

Zendaya joins the all-star cast as Greek goddess Athena, who protects Matt Damon’s Odysseus on his perilous journey back home to his family in Ithaca. While the film brings Zendaya and Holland to the same set, it’s highly unlikely the pair will bring their romance on screen unless Nolan decides Odysseus’ son Telemachus (Holland) needs a fling with the goddess of wisdom, war strategy and logic.

“The Odyssey” hits theaters July 17 and also features Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron and reunites Zendaya with Robert Pattinson.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day

MJ (Zendaya) prepares to free fall with Spider-Man in Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Sony Pictures)

Just weeks after “The Odyssey,” both Zendaya and Holland will swing back into their Marvel groove for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” nine years after first appearing together in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Holland returns as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (a.k.a. Peter Parker) under much different circumstances: His beloved MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) have no recollection of Peter following the tragic events of 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The trailer, released last month, shows Peter reeling as he struggles to reconnect with his friends. To his dismay, MJ has a new man in her life. As in the previous films, Peter attempts to balance his personal woes with superhero struggles — but he’ll have another Avenger in his corner. The clip shows Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner (a.k.a. the Hulk) guiding Peter through an “enormously dangerous” physical evolution and teases several baddies, including Jon Bernthal’s antihero Punisher.

Sure, Holland will soon be back in his Spidey-suit for “Brand New Day,” but the film’s arrival also means the potential for more “method dressing,” courtesy of Zendaya’s stylist, Roach. Some of the most memorable looks from Zendaya’s last round of “Spider-Man” outfits included pieces with web detailing.

Zendaya, left, and Tom Holland at the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” directed by “Shang-Chi” director and “Wonder Man” showrunner Destin Daniel Cretton, premieres July 31. Sadie Sink, “Severance” star Tramell Tillman and Michael Mando also star.

Dune: Part Three

Zendaya stars as Chani, a fierce Fremen warrior and love interest of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, in “Dune: Part Three.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Zendaya will bookend her run of major releases this year by returning to Arrakis for “Dune: Part Three,” Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve’s third and reportedly final “Dune” film.

The latest installment, an adaptation of the second novel in author Frank Herbert’s “Dune” series, is set nearly 20 years after the events of 2024’s “Dune: Part Two.” The film sees Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides fully assume his place as the messiah of the Fremen, the people of Arrakis. Fearless Fremen warrior Chani (Zendaya) returns in a different romantic capacity. In “Dune: Part Two,” Paul married Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan as a political play, making Chani his concubine.

The film’s trailer, released last month, shares glimpses of Paul and Chani’s enduring love (and possibly their child), dramatic battles, an unrecognizable Robert Pattinson, Isaach De Bankolé’s Fremen character Farok, Anya Taylor-Joy as Paul’s younger sister Alia and more. Returning stars also include Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Momoa.

“Dune: Part Three” hits theaters Dec. 18, with Zendaya most likely spicing up the red carpets with themed looks until then.

Stylist Law Roach, left, and Zendaya pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of “Dune: Part Two” on Feb. 15, 2024, in London. (Scott A Garfitt / Invision / Associated Press)

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The sci-fi epic may mark the end of Zendaya’s 2026 film and TV projects, but the young multi-hyphenate is already in talks for more roles, including leading the Ronnie Spector biopic from Oscar-winning “Moonlight” filmmaker Barry Jenkins. Will Smith and “Hannibal” creator Bryan Fuller are also among the creatives who have publicized their hopes to work with Zendaya.

While Zendaya says she intends to “go into hiding” next year, she is confirmed to take a dip into the “Shrek” swamp in 2027. She will lend her voice to the animated franchise’s fifth film and its first installment in more than a decade, voicing the daughter of Mike Myers’ Shrek and Cameron Diaz’s Fiona. Eddie Murphy is also set to return to the franchise as Donkey.



“Shrek 5,” announced in 2025, was initially set to premiere at the end of 2026. Instead, Zendaya’s ogre era will be upon us on June 30, 2027.