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Entertainment & Arts

Rapper Offset shot near casino valet in Florida; police detain two people

Offset smiles while wearing tinted red glasses, earrings and a jacket with gold buttons and a red collar.
Rapper Offset Offset was shot Monday evening near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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Offset was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Monday evening and is currently in stable condition, a spokesperson for the rapper told The Times.

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “He is stable and being closely monitored.”

The Seminole Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to an incident in the valet area of the hotel and casino shortly after 7 p.m. One person was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood with non-life-threatening injuries.

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Police detained two people in connection to the incident, and an investigation remains on going. The scene has been secured and operations at the Hard Rock are continuing as normal, police said.

The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, rose to fame as a member of the Atlanta rap-trio Migos, which was founded in 2008 and rose to hip-hop fame in 2013 with the breakout hit “Versace.”

In 2022, Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot outside of a bowling alley in Houston, and the group disbanded shortly thereafter.

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Times staff writer Emily St. Martin contributed to this report.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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