Country star Ray Stevens is recovering after breaking his neck in a fall

Country star Ray Stevens is recovering after being rushed to the hospital after breaking his neck.

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Country singer Ray Stevens is recovering after breaking his neck.

On Sunday, Stevens, 87, fell and broke his neck, according to a press release shared with The Times. The two-time Grammy winner was “briefly hospitalized in the Nashville area and is now recovering at home,” and was advised by doctors to wear a neck brace for the next four weeks.

“Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery,” the statement read.

Stevens still plans to release his upcoming album, “Favorites Old & New,” this Friday. The album features recordings of classic songs like “It Had to Be You” and “Come Rain or Come Shine,” as well as originals.

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“I had a lot of fun creating this album, ‘Favorites Old & New,’” explained Stevens in the press release. “It really does contain a few of my favorite old songs as well as favorite new ones penned by some talented writers. I just hope Ray Stevens fans enjoy it as much as Ray Stevens!”

In July, Stevens suffered a heart attack that required a heart catheterization and subsequent surgery. Shortly after the procedure, Stevens’ Instagram account shared that he was “working towards recovering from this surgery.”

“Ray is very grateful for all of the cards and get-well messages,” the post read. “Everything is Still Beautiful!!!!”

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Stevens was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019. Upon his induction, he quipped to The Times that his retirement was not on the horizon.

“I feel fine; I’ll probably keel over after I hang up the phone. [He laughs.] But I’m gonna do what I want to do because I can,” Stevens said.