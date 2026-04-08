Come for the Jeff Koons living sculpture, stay for the wine: A map of LACMA’s David Geffen Galleries

-
-
- Share via
Los Angeles is getting a brand-new cultural playground in the 3.5-acre public park surrounding Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s David Geffen Galleries. The new campus, with its outdoor drinking and dining options and landscaped sculpture garden, is meant to be a part of the city, so foot traffic is expected and welcome. The 360-degree windows that ring architect Peter Zumthor’s 347,500-square-foot building allow you to catch glimpses of the interior, and those inside can see you — making your motions, your journey, your day, integral to the art of the place. So have some fun!
You don’t need to buy a ticket to take in some great public art. You may have a million pictures of your family in Chris Burden’s “Urban Light,” but now you can crouch before Jeff Koons’ massive topiary sculpture “Split-Rocker,” with its colorful riot of native blooms; or launch yourself up to an alien ship inside Shio Kusaka’s “Beam.” Don’t miss pondering the mystery of Pedro Reyes’ “Tlali” or catching the mist from Alexander Calder’s playful fountain “Three Quintains (Hello Girls).”
17 must-see artworks in LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries—and why you won’t experience the same thing twice
Our critic picks 17 unmissable works of art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s new David Geffen Galleries. The list is eclectic and unexpected, composed of some of the museum’s greatest hits as well as quieter pieces susceptible to being overlooked.
Stop for a latte at the cafe beside the latter installation, enjoying the caffeine rush at an outdoor table with view of the La Brea Tar Pits, or grab lunch at the restaurant housing Sarah Rosalena’s woven wonder “Threading the Boundless: Omnidirectional Terrain.” Looking for something stronger? Make the trek across Wilshire Boulevard to the wine bar, and watch a film or special guest speaker in the museum’s new 300-seat theater.
However you’d like your day to unfold, consider this map your handy guide.
1. Resnick Pavilion
2. BCAM
Installations
5. Michael Heizer’s Levitated Mass
6. Robert Irwin’s Primal Palm Garden
7. Sarah Rosalena’s Threading the Boundless: Omnidirectional Terrain (2025)
8. Chris Burden’s Urban Light
9. Tony Smith’s Smoke
Amenities
16. Smidt Welcome Plaza & Ticket Office
17. Restaurant
18. LACMA Store
In the neighborhood
23. Academy Museum
25. Wilshire/Fairfax Metro Line (Naomi Otsu / For The Times)
3. David Geffen Galleries
4. Pavilion for Japanese Art
Installations
10. Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Sculpture Garden
11. Pedro Reyes’ Tlali
12. Mariana Castillo Deball’s Feathered Changes
13. Alexander Calder’s Three Quintains (Hello Girls)
14. Shio Kusaka’s Beam
15. Jeff Koons’ Split-Rocker
Amenities
19. W.M. Keck Education Center
20. LACMA Cafe
21. Wine Bar
22. Theater
In the neighborhood
24. La Brea Tar Pits and Columbian Mammoths (Naomi Otsu / For The Times)