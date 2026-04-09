Joseph Baena, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, wins Iron Gladiator bodybuilding competition

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Watch out, Arnold Schwarzenegger — there’s a new champ in the family.

Joseph Baena, the youngest son of the “Terminator” star, made his amateur debut at the National Physique Committee Natural Colorado State Championships last month and swept the competition, winning first place in three categories: Men’s Open Bodybuilding Heavyweight, Men’s Classic Physique True Novice and Men’s Classic Physique Novice.

Then, last week, he won big in Corona at the International Natural Bodybuilding Assn. Iron Gladiator competition, where he came in first in the Classic Physique division and scored his pro card, which paves the way for him to compete in the natural equivalent of his dad’s famous competition, the Professional Natural Bodybuilding Assn. Natural Olympia.

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“Moments I’ll never forget!” Baena posted on social media. “What an incredible experience these last 3 months have been. My first prep and my first body building shows. I’ve learned more about myself, training and dieting in these few months than I have since I started lifting weights. Stepping on stage has always been a scary feat for me but creating the goal and actually going for it is one of the best decisions I could have ever made.

“Im grateful for the experience and grateful for all the people in my corner supporting and cheering me on! Cant wait for what’s next. My message to you is to take that chance and chase your goals and dreams!”

Joseph Baena enjoyed a trip to In-N-Out Burger after winning first place at Iron Gladiator. (Ryan O’Connor)

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Schwarzenegger won the Mr. Olympia title seven times with the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation, including his six-year streak from 1970 to 1975. He notoriously won again in 1980. While Baena can now compete as a pro in the natural league if he continues, he’ll still need to place highly in forthcoming PNBA shows to land a spot at the Natural Olympia contest, which will be held at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in November.

Just like his dad, Baena, 28, is a regular at Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach where he has trained leading up to his debut as a competitive bodybuilder. Unlike his dad, who has been candid about his past steroid use, Baena has approached the sport au naturel.

The father and son strongmen have frequently paired up to train together and have been spotted rehearsing the elegant poses that made Schwarzenegger a star. Baena told Entertainment Tonight last summer that his dad is at the gym bright and early and says if he’s not there at 7 a.m., Schwarzenegger won’t hold his tongue.

“I’m there every day, or I try to be there every day,” he said. “We train together. We love working out together. And he’s a great workout partner.”

Joseph Baena won the INBA Iron Gladiator bodybuilding competition, held last Saturday and Sunday, earning his pro card in the process. (Ryan O’Connor)

Baena, who has been open about struggling with his weight when he was younger, said ahead of the competition that his fitness journey has been a long one. “Started swimming and lost a lot of the fat,” he said. “It wasn’t until my junior year of college, so about eight years ago, that I started lifting weights and fell in love with bodybuilding, seeing the improvement, the muscle gain, the strength gain, and I fell in love with the sport, even watching.

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“But this year was the year that I said, enough being afraid, enough overthinking, it’s time to commit. Just do a show.”

Baena, who’s a luxury real estate agent when he’s not at the gym or eating burgers in his Speedo, has shared some of his prep journey online. He frequently posts cooking tutorials that focus on ease and high protein.

In 2022, Baena competed on Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” and used his bodybuilding chops to pull off challenging lifts, basically bench-pressing his partner Alexis Warr mid-tango. He was eliminated five weeks into the season, ultimately placing 11th out of 16 contestants.