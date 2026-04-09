Natasha Lyonne responds to reports she was escorted off of plane at LAX

Natasha Lyonne is responding to reports that she was escorted off of a plane.

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Mere hours after gracing the “Euphoria” Season 3 premiere red carpet, disrobing to reveal a sheer top, beige corset bottoms and lace stockings that became the talk of the town, then jetting over to LAX to catch a red-eye to New York, Natasha Lyonne was reportedly removed from her Delta flight.

According to Page Six, the “Poker Face” star hadn’t changed out of her red carpet look before taking her seat in first class, where she promptly dozed off. Flight attendants tried to rouse Lyonne and asked her to close her laptop and fasten her seatbelt, but the outlet reports she was incommunicado and appeared to be zonked out behind her shades.

Onlookers said that, as several flight attendants tried to stir Lyonne, removed her laptop and asked if she needed medical attention, she seemed out of it, and asked, “Where are we?”

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Attendants ultimately had to tell Lyonne the plane wouldn’t be going anywhere until the actor got off, to which she reportedly obliged.

Due to the series of events, Lyonne missed her scheduled Wednesday morning appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports,” she wrote on X alongside a pink heart emoji. “Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards.”

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Fans of Lyonne commented on the post, worried and checking in with the actor, who has long been candid about her battle with addiction. After 10 years of sobriety, the “Orange Is the New Black” star revealed that she relapsed earlier this year in a social media post that has since been deleted.

In March, she checked in with her online followers again, reassuring fans she was on the mend.

“Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet. Want to thank our recovery communities & the fans who stood by & were so supportive,” she wrote on X. “Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength & hope as makes sense. My heart is with everyone ever going through it.”

Representatives for Lyonne have not responded to a request for comment.

