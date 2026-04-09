Surprise! Pink will host the 2026 Tony Awards

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Raise your glass, because pop singer Pink has been named emcee of the 79th Tony Awards. It will be her first time hosting the ceremony.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, known for performing aerial stunts during her concerts, has never performed on Broadway but said theater has inspired her throughout her music career.

The award ceremony returns to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on June 7, with nominations announced May 5.

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“It is the honor of an entire lifetime to host a night celebrating the literal hardest working people in showbiz,” she said in a statement. “Broadway has shaped my life and how I put my own shows together — it is a community that is supportive, and inclusive, and full of talent and love.”

She added: “These people give magic every single day, and I cannot wait to celebrate them with the entire world.”

Previous emcees have had direct Broadway roots. Last year’s host was “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo. Ariana DeBose served as emcee from 2022 to 2024.

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The hitmaker appears to have been selected to appeal to a wider crowd.

“Each year, the Tony Awards creates new theater fans around the world, expanding Broadway’s reach and shaping its future,” read a joint statement from Heather Hitchens, president and chief executive of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, president of the Broadway League. (The Tonys are a joint venture between the two organizations.)

“Over the course of her extraordinary career, Pink has built one of the most passionate and enduring fan communities in the history of popular music, giving her a unique ability to bring even more people into this growing family,” the statement continued.

Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, launched her solo career in 2000 and has released nine studio albums. The three-time Grammy Award winner recently got candid about a near-fatal drug overdose as a teen.

Pink’s music is featured in two Broadway productions. Her song “Raise Your Glass” appears in the “Moulin Rouge!” musical and “F— Perfect” is in “& Juliet.”