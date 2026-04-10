Chris Brown and Usher are going on tour together: ‘It’s time’

Chris Brown, left, and Usher are going on tour together.

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Usher and Chris Brown are teaming up again.

The singers shared a promotional video Friday on Instagram announcing a joint tour, “R&B: Raymond & Brown” — a reference to Usher’s birth name, Usher Raymond IV. The announcement did not include further details on tour dates or cities.

The video depicts the pair speeding through a city on motorcycles, chased by fans. They arrive at a stadium. An elevator door opens, and the two walk out onto a stage, greeting a packed crowd.

“It’s time,” Usher says in the video. “Hell yeah,” Brown replies.

The pair has collaborated before, most recently with the 2025 song “It Depends (The Remix),” which also featured Bryson Tiller. They also worked together on Chris Brown’s 2014 single “New Flame” and 2017 song “Party.”

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Usher started his career in the 1990s and has released nine studio albums, most recently 2024’s “Coming Home.” He has won eight Grammy Awards and headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2024.

Brown launched his recording career in the early aughts and has released 11 studio albums and won two Grammys. His 12th studio album, “Brown,” is set to be released May 8.

Over the years, Brown has faced multiple legal challenges and controversies. He was arrested at a Manchester hotel in May 2025 for allegedly using a tequila bottle to attack a man in a U.K. nightclub. Earlier this year, he was granted bail ahead of a preliminary hearing in April. The trial begins in October, according to Reuters.

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In 2024, Brown was sued for $50 million for allegedly attacking four fans backstage at his concert in Fort Worth (his entourage and tour promoter Live Nation were also named in the lawsuit). In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna.