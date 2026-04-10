Rapper Offset released from hospital after shooting, says he’s ‘good’ but ‘planning to be better’

Offset was released from the hospital after being shot in Florida earlier this week.

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Offset is on the mend after he was shot in Florida earlier this week.

The former Migos rapper shared a statement on Instagram saying he was in “good” condition but “planning to be better.”

“I’m focused on my family, my recovery and getting back to the music ... realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses,” he wrote.

He continued: “Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”

A spokesperson for Offset told the Associated Press on Friday that he has been released from the hospital.

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Offset was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Monday evening, following a fight. Two people were detained in connection with the incident, and an investigation was ongoing, the Seminole Police Department told The Times earlier this week.

Offset, whose birth name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, shares three children with estranged wife Cardi B. The rapper gained prominence as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos during the 2010s. Takeoff, Offset’s cousin and groupmate, was fatally shot in 2022.

Times staff writer Clara Harter contributed to this report.