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Entertainment & Arts

Rapper Offset released from hospital after shooting, says he’s ‘good’ but ‘planning to be better’

Offset, wearing all black, poses in front of a red background.
Offset was released from the hospital after being shot in Florida earlier this week.
(Richard Bord / Getty Images)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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Offset is on the mend after he was shot in Florida earlier this week.

The former Migos rapper shared a statement on Instagram saying he was in “good” condition but “planning to be better.”

“I’m focused on my family, my recovery and getting back to the music ... realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses,” he wrote.

He continued: “Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”

A spokesperson for Offset told the Associated Press on Friday that he has been released from the hospital.

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Offset was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Monday evening, following a fight. Two people were detained in connection with the incident, and an investigation was ongoing, the Seminole Police Department told The Times earlier this week.

Offset, whose birth name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, shares three children with estranged wife Cardi B. The rapper gained prominence as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos during the 2010s. Takeoff, Offset’s cousin and groupmate, was fatally shot in 2022.

Times staff writer Clara Harter contributed to this report.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered the environment at Berkeleyside as a Report for America corps member. She studied political science and music at UC Berkeley and got her start in journalism at the Daily Californian. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco Classical Voice, San Francisco Examiner and KQED. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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