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Entertainment & Arts

YouTube Premium is raising prices for the first time since 2023

The lobby of the YouTube Space LA
Google is raising YouTube Premium and YouTube Music subscription prices.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times intern Katie Simons
By Katie Simons
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Google is increasing the prices of its YouTube subscription plans.

The costs of YouTube Premium and YouTube Music plans in the United States will increase for the first time since July 2023. A YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to The Times that the updated prices will help the service “continue delivering a high-quality experience that supports creators and artists on YouTube.”

“This change allows us to maintain the features our members value most: ad-free viewing, background play and a massive library of 300M+ tracks on YouTube Music,” the statement reads. “We continue to offer several plans, ensuring subscribers can choose the option that works best for them.”

The YouTube Premium individual plan will increase from $13.99 a month to $15.99 a month. The family plan will see the largest price jump, going from $22.99 to $26.99 a month. YouTube Music subscriptions will also see increases, with the individual plan rising from $10.99 to $11.99 a month and the family plan increasing from $16.99 to $18.99 a month.

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LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: Juliana Arnold, Mary Rodee, and Lori Schott embrace after hearing the verdict outside the Los Angeles Superior Court during one of the coordinated lawsuits alleging that Meta and YouTube are designed to hook young users and cause them a variety of negative mental health effects, including strangling themselves and developing eating disorders, on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. The jury found Meta and Youtube negligent, finding Meta 70% responsible for harm and YouTube 30% responsible awarding the plaintiff $3 million in damages. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

California

Landmark L.A. jury verdict finds Instagram, YouTube were designed to addict kids

The outcome Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court is potentially precedent-setting for thousands of other pending lawsuits nationwide and could reshape how tech companies are held accountable for children’s harm caused by their products.

The price of YouTube Premium Lite will grow as well, with the price rising from $7.99 to $8.99 a month. The mostly ad-free Lite tier was introduced last March, and allows users to download videos and watch content in the background.

The updated pricing has already taken effect for new customers. Current users will see the new prices roll out in June and will receive an email from YouTube confirming the cost at least 30 days in advance.

YouTube Premium was introduced in 2018 as a replacement for YouTube Red, which the company launched in 2015. The subscription model was created to supplement the expenses that ad revenue wasn’t covering.

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The increase comes after Spotify raised its price to $12.99 in January, and Netflix prices jumped across all plans in March. In 2025, Disney, HBO Max and Apple TV raised costs as well.

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Katie Simons

Katie Simons is an intern with the Entertainment and Arts Desk at the Los Angeles Times.

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