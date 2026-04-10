YouTube Premium is raising prices for the first time since 2023

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Google is increasing the prices of its YouTube subscription plans.

The costs of YouTube Premium and YouTube Music plans in the United States will increase for the first time since July 2023. A YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to The Times that the updated prices will help the service “continue delivering a high-quality experience that supports creators and artists on YouTube.”

“This change allows us to maintain the features our members value most: ad-free viewing, background play and a massive library of 300M+ tracks on YouTube Music,” the statement reads. “We continue to offer several plans, ensuring subscribers can choose the option that works best for them.”

The YouTube Premium individual plan will increase from $13.99 a month to $15.99 a month. The family plan will see the largest price jump, going from $22.99 to $26.99 a month. YouTube Music subscriptions will also see increases, with the individual plan rising from $10.99 to $11.99 a month and the family plan increasing from $16.99 to $18.99 a month.

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The price of YouTube Premium Lite will grow as well, with the price rising from $7.99 to $8.99 a month. The mostly ad-free Lite tier was introduced last March, and allows users to download videos and watch content in the background.

The updated pricing has already taken effect for new customers. Current users will see the new prices roll out in June and will receive an email from YouTube confirming the cost at least 30 days in advance.

YouTube Premium was introduced in 2018 as a replacement for YouTube Red, which the company launched in 2015. The subscription model was created to supplement the expenses that ad revenue wasn’t covering.

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The increase comes after Spotify raised its price to $12.99 in January, and Netflix prices jumped across all plans in March. In 2025, Disney, HBO Max and Apple TV raised costs as well.