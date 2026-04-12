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Entertainment & Arts

Britney Spears voluntarily checks into rehab following DUI arrest

Britney Spears in a red dress at a movie premiere.
Britney Spears at the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in July 2019.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Haggerty
By Noah Haggerty
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Britney Spears voluntarily checked into a treatment facility, a representative for Spears confirmed. In March, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs in Ventura County.

It was not immediately clear when Spears, 44, checked into rehab. Her last post on Instagram was around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Spears was released from a controversial, nearly 14-year conservatorship in 2021, after she testified that the arrangement was abusive.

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In the years since, fans have remained concerned for the singer’s well-being. In 2023, police performed a wellness check after she danced on camera with two large knives, which she said were fake. The following year, paramedics were called to her hotel room for a twisted ankle after a fight with her boyfriend at the time.

In March, the California Highway Patrol stopped Spears at night after she was reportedly driving “erratically at a high rate of speed.” The agency said Spears “showed signs of impairment.” Officers also found a substance in her car, according to a law enforcement source.

She was booked the following morning at 3 and was released just after 6 a.m.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” a Spears representative told The Times following the arrest.

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Britney Spears standing at a microphone speaking with an award in her hands

Entertainment & Arts

Britney Spears DUI arrest: Drugs and alcohol suspected; singer was swerving her BMW, CHP says

Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Wednesday night by the California Highway Patrol. The singer’s rep called the incident ‘completely inexcusable.’

Spears is scheduled to appear in court for her DUI arrest on May 4.

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Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West. A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

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