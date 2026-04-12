Britney Spears voluntarily checks into rehab following DUI arrest
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Britney Spears voluntarily checked into a treatment facility, a representative for Spears confirmed. In March, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs in Ventura County.
It was not immediately clear when Spears, 44, checked into rehab. Her last post on Instagram was around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Spears was released from a controversial, nearly 14-year conservatorship in 2021, after she testified that the arrangement was abusive.
In the years since, fans have remained concerned for the singer’s well-being. In 2023, police performed a wellness check after she danced on camera with two large knives, which she said were fake. The following year, paramedics were called to her hotel room for a twisted ankle after a fight with her boyfriend at the time.
In March, the California Highway Patrol stopped Spears at night after she was reportedly driving “erratically at a high rate of speed.” The agency said Spears “showed signs of impairment.” Officers also found a substance in her car, according to a law enforcement source.
She was booked the following morning at 3 and was released just after 6 a.m.
“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” a Spears representative told The Times following the arrest.
Britney Spears DUI arrest: Drugs and alcohol suspected; singer was swerving her BMW, CHP says
Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Wednesday night by the California Highway Patrol. The singer’s rep called the incident ‘completely inexcusable.’
Spears is scheduled to appear in court for her DUI arrest on May 4.