Britney Spears voluntarily checks into rehab following DUI arrest

Britney Spears at the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in July 2019.

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Britney Spears voluntarily checked into a treatment facility, a representative for Spears confirmed. In March, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs in Ventura County.

It was not immediately clear when Spears, 44, checked into rehab. Her last post on Instagram was around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Spears was released from a controversial, nearly 14-year conservatorship in 2021, after she testified that the arrangement was abusive.

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In the years since, fans have remained concerned for the singer’s well-being. In 2023, police performed a wellness check after she danced on camera with two large knives, which she said were fake. The following year, paramedics were called to her hotel room for a twisted ankle after a fight with her boyfriend at the time.

In March, the California Highway Patrol stopped Spears at night after she was reportedly driving “erratically at a high rate of speed.” The agency said Spears “showed signs of impairment.” Officers also found a substance in her car, according to a law enforcement source.

She was booked the following morning at 3 and was released just after 6 a.m.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” a Spears representative told The Times following the arrest.

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Spears is scheduled to appear in court for her DUI arrest on May 4.