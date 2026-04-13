Everything to know about David Geffen Galleries as a new LACMA emerges

The divisive new building opens to members April 19 and widely May 4. Learn more about its architecture, must-see art, things to do and $724 million price tag.
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The new LACMA is divisive. It’s also ambitious, disorienting — and radically alive
Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s new David Geffen Galleries represents the riskiest leap taken by any L.A. institution this century.
LACMA spent nearly $724 million on the David Geffen Galleries — here’s how it was all used
LACMA’s David Geffen Galleries will open April 19 after about six years of construction. The building cost nearly $724 million — here’s where that money went.
Our critic picks 17 unmissable works of art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s new David Geffen Galleries. The list is eclectic and unexpected, composed of some of the museum’s greatest hits as well as quieter pieces susceptible to being overlooked.
Come for the Jeff Koons living sculpture, stay for the wine: A map of LACMA’s David Geffen Galleries
A colorful map to help guide visitors around LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries, including the best way to the wine bar and how to get a great view of Jeff Koons’ ‘Split-Rocker’ topiary sculpture.
LACMA first commissioned Alexander Calder to create ‘Three Quintains (Hello Girls)’ for its 1965 opening in Hancock Park. The beloved fountain was reinstalled more than 60 years later to anchor the museum’s new David Geffen Galleries.