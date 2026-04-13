Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Everything to know about David Geffen Galleries as a new LACMA emerges

The divisive new building opens to members April 19 and widely May 4. Learn more about its architecture, must-see art, things to do and $724 million price tag.

Los Angeles, CA - March 31: A drone view of the David Geffen Galleries at the LACMA on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Review
For Subscribers

The new LACMA is divisive. It’s also ambitious, disorienting — and radically alive

Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s new David Geffen Galleries represents the riskiest leap taken by any L.A. institution this century.

Los Angeles, CA - March 31: The exterior of the David Geffen Galleries at the LACMA on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

LACMA spent nearly $724 million on the David Geffen Galleries — here’s how it was all used

LACMA’s David Geffen Galleries will open April 19 after about six years of construction. The building cost nearly $724 million — here’s where that money went.

Photo composite of works of art at LACMA's new David Geffen Galleries

Entertainment & Arts

For Subscribers

17 must-see works of art at LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries

Our critic picks 17 unmissable works of art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s new David Geffen Galleries. The list is eclectic and unexpected, composed of some of the museum’s greatest hits as well as quieter pieces susceptible to being overlooked.

Illustration showing an aerial view of an outdoor space with buildings, trees, cars and other LACMA art and architecture

Entertainment & Arts

Come for the Jeff Koons living sculpture, stay for the wine: A map of LACMA’s David Geffen Galleries

A colorful map to help guide visitors around LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries, including the best way to the wine bar and how to get a great view of Jeff Koons’ ‘Split-Rocker’ topiary sculpture.

LOS ANGELES, CA-March 26, 2026: US sculptor Alexander Calder's 1964 fountain entitled "Three Quintains (Hello Girls)" is displayed in front of the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA, in Los Angeles, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (Etienne Laurent/For The Times)

Entertainment & Arts

One of LACMA’s first commissions finds new life at David Geffen Galleries

LACMA first commissioned Alexander Calder to create ‘Three Quintains (Hello Girls)’ for its 1965 opening in Hancock Park. The beloved fountain was reinstalled more than 60 years later to anchor the museum’s new David Geffen Galleries.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsArtsArchitecture and DesignMuseums & Art

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement