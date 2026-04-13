Katy Perry denies Ruby Rose’s sexual assault allegations: ‘Dangerous reckless lies’

Ruby Rose, left, raised sexual assault allegations against Katy Perry in a series of posts shared on social media. A representative for the singer denied those claims.

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Pop star Katy Perry denies sexually assaulting “Orange Is the New Black” actor Ruby Rose in Australia nearly 20 years ago.

In a statement shared with The Times on Monday, a representative for the “I Kissed A Girl” and “Teenage Dream” singer, 41, said the allegations that Rose publicized on social media “are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.” Rose, whose screen credits include the CW “Batwoman” series and “John Wick: Chapter 2,” publicly accused Perry of sexual assault in a series of Threads posts Sunday evening.

“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” Perry’s rep said.

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A representative for Rose did not immediately respond to request for comment Monday.

Rose, 40, raised her allegations against the singer in the comments section of a Complex Music post about Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s Coachella set. “Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne,” Rose wrote, adding “who gives a s— what she thinks.”

The Australian model-actor detailed her alleged assault in a number of replies to other commenters. Rose wrote in one comment that the alleged assault occurred when she was in “in my early 20s.” Replying to another comment that referenced Perry’s 2008 breakout hit, Rose said the singer “didn’t kiss me” and that the sexual assault occurred when the actor was “‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid [Perry].”

Rose alleged Perry “bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting” genitals on the actor’s face “until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her.” In a reply to another commenter, Rose said she had previously gone public with the alleged assault but presented it “to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it.” She also wrote that Perry “later agreed to help me get my US visa” so she decided to keep the alleged assault a secret.

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“I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person,” Rose said, “Instead I got attacked by.. everyone.”

Perry previously faced allegations of sexual assault in 2019. In August 2019, an actor who starred in her “Teenage Dream” music video accused her of verbally bullying him during the video’s production and exposing his genitals to others without his consent during a party held separately from the shoot. Shortly after those allegations surfaced, a TV host in Georgia also reportedly accused the singer of harassing her at an industry party.

Rose, amid her controversial exit from “Batwoman” in 2021, was accused by Warner Bros. Television of “revisionist history” when she publicly raised allegations of toxic working conditions against the series’ production team. The TV studio said it parted ways with Rose following “multiple complaints” involving the actor’s workplace behavior.

Back on social media, Rose received support from several people in comments and wrote in one reply, “I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes.” Among her replies Sunday, Rose said she was “not interested in filing a report” about Perry’s alleged assault and welcomed Perry to take legal action against her. “She won’t, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people,” Rose wrote.

After another commenter pressed Rose about filing a police report hours later, Rose replied early Monday morning: “just left the police station.” In a later post, Rose wrote she “said names inside the station that hold much power than me.”

She added: “I feel very relieved so far but have no expectations.”