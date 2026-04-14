Alix Earle v. Alex Cooper: The feud explained, sort of

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Alex Cooper just asked Alix Earle what many extremely online people are wondering: “What’s the beef?”

Rumors of a feud between Cooper, the 31-year-old host of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, and Earle, the 25-year-old mega-famous influencer, have been circulating for some time, but this week Cooper addressed the conflict online in a video that invited Earle to finally air out the dirty laundry.

Cooper said in a TikTok video Monday that she was embarrassed responding to the internet-fueled drama, but after being inundated with tags, comments and direct messages, she decided making a statement was long overdue.

Advertisement

“Alix Earle, hey girl, the passive-aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things. I gotta call you out here,” Cooper said. “You’re gonna need to get specific and just say what you gotta say about me. There’s no NDA, no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people, and just say it yourself. What’s the beef?”

Cooper continued that she was tired of waking up and seeing Earle using “fake drama to distract” and that she’s not interested in participating. “I know what happened, and so do you,” she said. “So talk, unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth, I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me.”

While the cryptic video confirmed the beef, Cooper still didn’t offer any explanation as to what initially caused the turmoil between them. But thanks to internet culture, there are theories, and receipts to back them. The ball is now in Earle’s court.

Advertisement

August 2023

Cooper launched the Unwell Network, a Gen-Z-focused media company spotlighting “unique voices that embrace social challenges and personal insecurities through honest conversation.” One of the first big names to sign with Unwell was Earle, who, according to Cooper at the time, has a unique presence that captivates audiences.

“I feel honored to be at a place in my career where I can pass along knowledge and advice for a new generation of creators to flourish,” Cooper said in a statement.

February 2025

Online speculation that there may be a feud between Cooper and Earle picked up when Earle didn’t attend Unwell’s Super Bowl party in New Orleans, even though she was reportedly in the Big Easy at the time with her friends and then-boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

February 2025

Weeks after Earle was MIA at Unwell’s Super Bowl shindig, Variety reported that the production company dropped Earle’s “Hot Mess” podcast. Sources told Variety that SiriusXM would no longer sell ads for Earle’s show and that the Unwell Network renounced all rights to “Hot Mess” so that Earle would be able to “freely explore future opportunities.”

A few days after news dropped that “Hot Mess” was nixed, Earle posted a TikTok update responding to the chatter online about her work saying she also had “no idea what’s going on.”

March 2025

Earle posted an update to TikTok regarding the future of “Hot Mess.”

Advertisement

“I have to put a pause on podcasting right now for the foreseeable future,” she said. “Don’t really want to get into the details of it all, and I kind of can’t get into the details of it all right now, but I’ve loved it so, so much, and I’m really proud of what I built with the podcast.” Earle added that she would be pivoting to vlogging for the foreseeable future.

May 2025

The Wall Street Journal published a feature on Earle, writing that the relationship between the influencer and her podcast network had unraveled. Earle told the outlet, “That was, behind the scenes, a little bit of a hot mess.”

“We have plans to bring things back, elevate things,” she said of the show. “It might look a little different, but I’m excited to see what we do with it.”

August 2025

Earle seems to be in the mood for revenge. “My Co–Star told me that I can start...today. I mean, is this my time that I’ve been waiting for to go? I have so much information. We could go,” she said, referring to her horoscope, in a TikTok video as she sipped an iced coffee. “I think I’m losing my mind ... but I wake up every day, and I’m like, ‘What should I do, Co-Star?’ And today, it’s like, ‘Revenge. Let’s go get ’em.’”

In the comment section, one fan replied to egg on the content creator, “Yes, tell us what happened with Alex Cooper thank you.”

Earle quipped back, “How much time do you have?”

October 2025

Cooper returns the slight with an Instagram post promoting an Unwell event in Las Vegas that seemingly mocked Earle’s performance on “Dancing With the Stars” by using the same song — “Circus” by Britney Spears — and including a caption that began, “How much time do you have? Cause we could go all night ... “

Advertisement

April 2026

Earle reposts a TikTok video that likens Cooper to the grim reaper. The post describes Cooper as an ambulance chaser who preys on people who have just gone through a horrific accident so she can get the exclusive.

April 2026

Cooper catches wind of Earle’s repost and finally addresses the beef in the aforementioned TikTok, telling Earle to “Just say it yourself. What’s the beef?” Earle responded by reposting Cooper’s video with the comment, “Okay on it!!”

Since Earle and Cooper took their fight to the internet streets this week, speculation has flooded social media. Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports who first put “Call Her Daddy” on the map in 2018, also weighed in.

On Monday’s episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Portnoy, who knows the feuding women well, said that while there have been rumors of jealousy between the women, he thinks the feud stems from conflicting business interests and contract disputes.

“I think people know this about Alex Cooper at this point — she’s a savage,” he said. “She’s a businesswoman, boss lady, savage.”

But will prying eyes across the interwebs ever learn the whole story? It’s anyone’s guess.