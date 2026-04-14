Erewhon to open at LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries

Erewhon, the cult-favorite L.A. health food store, will take over the cafe at LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries.

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Want to sip on Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie after staring at Vincent van Gogh’s “Tarascon Stagecoach”? Los Angeles County Museum of Art has got you covered.

The museum announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Erewhon, the high-end L.A. health food chain and retailer, on a cafe located on the ground level of its new David Geffen galleries. The cafe, which has outdoor seating beside Alexander Calder’s fountain sculpture, “Three Quintains (Hello Girls),” will open Sunday for LACMA members visiting the David Geffen Galleries. The general public can get in on the coveted buffalo cauliflower when the new building opens to the public on May 4 — with the partnership continuing through the summer. No definite closure has been announced, so it’s possible the collaboration continues.

“We’re so proud to partner with LACMA, a meaningful milestone as our first museum collaboration,” said Tony Antoci, CEO and owner of Erewhon, and Josephine Antoci, president and owner of Erewhon in a statement. “It really feels like a celebration of Los Angeles, bringing Erewhon and LACMA together to nourish and inspire the community we love.”

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The collaboration between the store, which enjoys a cult-like following, with one of the city’s most anticipated new cultural offerings is expected to draw an eager crowd. Guests can grab a ticket to the museum, or simply enjoy a drink while strolling around the museum’s 3.5 acres of new park space, and taking in a variety of newly installed public artwork including Jeff Koons’ towering topiary sculpture, “Split Rocker.”

Two additional drinking and dining options — a wine bar and a restaurant — will open later this year, but no establishments have been named yet for those spots.

Erewhon at LACMA will be open during museum hours.