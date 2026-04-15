Ruby Rose vs. Katy Perry: Australia police confirm investigation into reported 2010 incident

Ruby Rose, left, accused Katy Perry of sexual assault over the weekend in a series of Threads posts. Rose said she filed a police report related to the incident earlier this week.

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Actor Ruby Rose’s public allegations of sexual assault against pop star Katy Perry have made their way to Australian officials, days after the former raised her claims on social media.

A spokesperson for the Victoria Police in Australia confirmed in a statement to The Times on Wednesday that its Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team launched an investigation into a “historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010” but did not confirm the identities of the involved parties. The spokesperson said police were informed that the alleged assault occurred “at a licensed premises” in Melbourne’s central business district, a metropolitan hub that hosts a number of nightclubs among other cultural establishments.

“As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage,” the spokesperson said.

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Representatives for Rose and for Perry did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment.

Rose, the 40-year-old Australian actor known for “Orange Is the New Black” and the CW series “Batwoman,” accused Perry, 41, of sexual assault in a series of Threads posts over the weekend. In the comments section of a Complex Music post about Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s Coachella set, Rose wrote “Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne.” In other replies, Rose said the incident occurred when she was in “my early 20s” and alleged the “Teenage Dream” and “I Kissed a Girl” singer “bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting” genitals on the actor’s face “until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her.”

Perry — via a representative — denied the allegations in a Monday statement shared with The Times. “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies,” Perry’s rep said.

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“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” the statement said.

Rose, amid her departure from “Batwoman” in 2021, was accused by Warner Bros. Television of spreading “revisionist history.” When she publicly raised allegations of toxic working conditions against the series’ production team, the studio responded by noting it had parted ways with the actor after “multiple complaints” involving her workplace behavior.

Perry previously faced allegations of sexual assault in 2019 when an actor who starred in her “Teenage Dream” music video accused her of verbally bullying him during the video’s production and exposing his genitals to others without his consent during a party held separately from the shoot. Shortly after those allegations surfaced, a TV host in Georgia also reportedly accused the singer of harassing her that same year at an industry party.

During the weekend, Rose posted on Threads that she went to the police station to file a report about the alleged assault, despite expressing in an earlier post she had no interest bringing her allegations to officials. In another post shared Tuesday, Rose said she had “finalized all of my reports.”

“This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved,” she wrote, adding that she “can start the healing process now.”