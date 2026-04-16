Coachella 2026: We talked to L.A.’s beloved Bob Baker Marionettes about the festival

L.A.’s Bob Baker Marionettes performed at the Gobi Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

It’s been a big week for L.A.’s Bob Baker Marionette Theater — it made its Coachella debut and entered an agreement to purchase the Highland Park theater it has been renting since 2019.

Last Friday afternoon, hundreds of people packed into Coachella’s red-walled Gobi Tent tent to watch the show. Puppeteers, dressed in the classic Bob Baker red from head to toe, brought out some of the company’s beloved icons — including the show’s host, Pink Cat, adorned in sequins and jewelry. “Puppet-chella … meeeeooowww!” boomed the puppet as she took the stage.

VIDEO | 02:22 Bob Baker Marionettes at Coachella: L.A.’s tiniest stars take on music’s biggest festival Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!



Advertisement

The 40-minute set was a departure from Bob Baker’s typical, more intimate shows. According to Winona Bechtle, the theater’s director of partnerships, it featured more puppets on a single stage than they’ve ever had before. Pink poodles with long black eyelashes danced in a can-can line, a quartet of googly-eyed cacti bobbed along to the music and a trio of small white dogs galloped on the stage.

But what stole the show was a performance of Ben Platt’s cover of Addison Rae’s hit song “Diet Pepsi.” A Hansel-like puppet dressed in a frock made of leaves danced along to the song while fairy-like puppets made of brightly colored flowers swayed in circles around him. The Bob Baker Marionettes knew their audience very well — the crowd shrieked along to the chorus. After all, does it get any more L.A. niche than a Bob Baker x Ben Platt x Addison Rae Coachella crossover?

The Bob Baker Marionettes will be back on stage at Coachella on Friday, April 17, from 2:55 to 3:35 p.m. in the Gobi Tent. You can catch the recorded performance on Coachella’s YouTube channel at 4 p.m. Friday.