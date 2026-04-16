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Entertainment & Arts

Coachella 2026: We talked to L.A.’s beloved Bob Baker Marionettes about the festival

People manipulate colorful marionettes on a stage
L.A.’s Bob Baker Marionettes performed at the Gobi Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
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It’s been a big week for L.A.’s Bob Baker Marionette Theater — it made its Coachella debut and entered an agreement to purchase the Highland Park theater it has been renting since 2019.

Last Friday afternoon, hundreds of people packed into Coachella’s red-walled Gobi Tent tent to watch the show. Puppeteers, dressed in the classic Bob Baker red from head to toe, brought out some of the company’s beloved icons — including the show’s host, Pink Cat, adorned in sequins and jewelry. “Puppet-chella … meeeeooowww!” boomed the puppet as she took the stage.

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Bob Baker Marionettes at Coachella: L.A.’s tiniest stars take on music’s biggest festival
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The 40-minute set was a departure from Bob Baker’s typical, more intimate shows. According to Winona Bechtle, the theater’s director of partnerships, it featured more puppets on a single stage than they’ve ever had before. Pink poodles with long black eyelashes danced in a can-can line, a quartet of googly-eyed cacti bobbed along to the music and a trio of small white dogs galloped on the stage.

INDIO, CA, APRIL 12, 2026: Karol G performs at the Coachella stage on weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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But what stole the show was a performance of Ben Platt’s cover of Addison Rae’s hit song “Diet Pepsi.” A Hansel-like puppet dressed in a frock made of leaves danced along to the song while fairy-like puppets made of brightly colored flowers swayed in circles around him. The Bob Baker Marionettes knew their audience very well — the crowd shrieked along to the chorus. After all, does it get any more L.A. niche than a Bob Baker x Ben Platt x Addison Rae Coachella crossover?

The Bob Baker Marionettes will be back on stage at Coachella on Friday, April 17, from 2:55 to 3:35 p.m. in the Gobi Tent. You can catch the recorded performance on Coachella’s YouTube channel at 4 p.m. Friday.

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Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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