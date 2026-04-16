‘Real Housewives’ star Lisa Hochstein arrested for allegedly spying on ex-husband

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein was arrested for allegedly spying on her ex-husband Leonard “Lenny” Hochstein amid their acrimonious split.

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“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein has been charged with a felony for allegedly spying on her ex-husband.

Hochstein, 43, and her former partner Jody Glidden, 52, were booked on felony charges of unlawfully intercepting oral statements from the Miami housewife’s ex-husband Leonard “Lenny” Hochstein.

Hochstein turned herself in at Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday morning, according to NBC Miami. The embattled star’s bond was initially set for $5,000, but she was released on her own recognizance later the same day. NBC spoke with Hochstein as she left the Miami-Dade jail and asked, “How was it in there?”

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Hochstein’s attorney, Jayne Weintraub, walked alongside the reality star and intercepted questions, answering, “Five stars!”

Hochstein repeated, “Yes, five stars.”

Glidden, who also appeared on “Real Housewives,” was arrested April 12. He has since been released. Hochstein and Glidden have pleaded not guilty. Her arraignment is scheduled for April 20.

According to a March 17 arrest warrant obtained by People, Hochstein and Glidden allegedly placed a recording device in Leonard Hochstein’s Mercedes-Benz following an acrimonious split back in March 2023.

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The outlet reported that Leonard Hochstein loaned his car to the “Real Housewives” star after she said she wanted to take it for a test drive because she was thinking of getting one for herself. When the car was returned, Leonard Hochstein allegedly found a suspicious device in the driver‘s side floorboard, covered with tape and hidden from view. The South Florida plastic surgeon contacted his lawyer, who then brought in experts who were able to pull recordings from the device.

A total of 98 recordings were recovered, according to the affidavit, and “one of the last recordings from before the vehicle was returned to the victim depicts Lisa Hochstein and Glidden holding a discussion and the distinct sound of a device such as the hidden recorder being wrestled into place.”

Hochstein can allegedly be heard saying “done.” The warrant also states that Glidden ordered two recording devices of the exact same make and model on Amazon three months prior.

The Hochsteins’ divorce played out on Season 5 of the Bravo reality series after Leonard Hochstein admitted he was in a relationship with another woman and planned to divorce Hochstein during a hot-mic moment that shocked audiences and Hochstein alike.

After the divorce was finalized last year, Hochstein told Entertainment Tonight, “I am very happy right now. It took a long time to get here, a lot of ups and downs, highs and lows, but I’m finally on the other side, and it feels so good.”