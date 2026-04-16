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Entertainment & Arts

‘Top Gun 3’ is in the works with Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer

Tom Cruise, wearing sunglasses, smiles and raises a fist in "Top Gun: Maverick."
Tom Cruise is officially returning for “Top Gun 3.”
(Scott Garfield / Paramount Pictures)
By Samantha Masunaga
 and Iris Kwok

Buckle your seatbelts. Another “Top Gun” movie is in the works.

Josh Greenstein, co-chair of Paramount Pictures, confirmed Thursday morning that a sequel to “Top Gun: Maverick” is in development, a film that will reunite actor Tom Cruise with Jerry Bruckheimer. The announcement was made during Paramount’s presentation at CinemaCon, the exhibition industry’s annual trade convention in Las Vegas.

“Top Gun” first hit theaters in 1986. The long-awaited sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” came out in June 2022 and quickly cruised to box office heights.

In August, shortly after the merger of Paramount Global and Skydance Media, David Ellison, chief executive of the new Paramount Skydance, told reporters that he planned to build on popular franchises, including “Top Gun,” “Star Trek” and “Yellowstone.” Ellison specifically praised Cruise during the event.

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Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered the environment at Berkeleyside as a Report for America corps member. She studied political science and music at UC Berkeley and got her start in journalism at the Daily Californian. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco Classical Voice, San Francisco Examiner and KQED. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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