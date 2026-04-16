Victoria Beckham finally speaks out about estrangement from son Brooklyn

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Victoria Beckham is speaking out about her rift with son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, the former Spice Girl shared insight into her relationship with her son, although she did not refer to him by name.

“I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much,” Beckham said. “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

The response comes after Peltz Beckham took to his Instagram Story in January to accuse his parents of “endlessly trying to run” his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. The 27-year-old claimed his parents “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe” him into signing away the rights to his name, that his mother “hijacked” the first dance during his wedding and that his family “values public promotion and endorsements above all else.”

Advertisement

“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one,” Peltz Beckham wrote. “Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations.”

Peltz Beckham ended the post writing, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

After the Instagram bombshell, fans believe David Beckham broke his silence while speaking about the power of social media during an interview in January on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Advertisement

“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids,” David Beckham said. “You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”

During Peltz Beckham’s birthday in March, his parents wished him happy birthday and shared that they love him on their Instagram Stories.