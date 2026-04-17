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Entertainment & Arts

Natalie Portman is pregnant with her third child: ‘It’s such a privilege and a miracle’

Natalie Portman, wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress, poses for cameras.
Natalie Portman is pregnant with her third child, the first with French music producer Tanguy Destable.
(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
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Natalie Portman is going to have another baby.

The actor is pregnant with her third child, the first with partner Tanguy Destable. The Oscar winner told Harper’s Bazaar that she and Destable, a French music producer who goes by the stage name Tepr, are “very excited.”

“I’m just very grateful,” she told the outlet. “I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

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Portman, 44, said that she grew up hearing about how difficult it can be to become pregnant. As the child of a fertility doctor, the actor said she has many loved ones who’ve struggled in their journey and she wants to be considerate and respectful. “I know how lucky it is,” she continued. “I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude.”

The “Black Swan” actor has two children from her marriage to ex-husband Benjamin Millepied — a son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9 — and told Harper’s that knowing this is “probably the last time,” she is cherishing every moment.

The actor also said she’s been enjoying the spring weather in Paris, where she has lived on and off for years. One other perk of being pregnant in Paris? “In France, they consider full term to be 41 weeks rather than 40, so I guess I get an extra week to be pregnant this time around.”

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Natalie Portman lets out her inner bad girl in ‘Vox Lux’

There’s a fairly clear divergence point in the career path of one Natalie Portman.

Portman split from Millepied in 2024 after more than a decade of marriage. The two met on the set of Darren Aronofsky’s 2010 film “Black Swan.” Millepied — a former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet — served as a choreographer on the movie. In 2023, French outlet Voici claimed Millepied had an extramarital affair with a climate activist. Shortly after, Portman quietly filed for divorce in Paris, where the two lived.

Last year, she told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” that an unexpected encounter with Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week in 2024 helped get her through the split.

“I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b—,” she joked to Fallon. “It was exactly what I needed.”

Fallon played a clip of the actor’s exchange with the “Diamonds” hitmaker in which Rihanna hugs Portman and says, “You are one of the hottest b— in Hollywood forever.”

Portman replies, “Excuse me? I’m going to faint.”

Portman has been romantically linked to Destable since March 2025.

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Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

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