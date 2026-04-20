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Entertainment & Arts

Christina Applegate says she is ‘getting stronger and better every day’ amid hospitalization reports

Christina Applegate, wearing a white dress with exaggerated shoulders, poses for cameras.
Christina Applegate shared a health update on social media, writing, “I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”
(Willy Sanjuan / Invision / Associated Press)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
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Christina Applegate is speaking out amid reports of an extended hospitalization.

The acclaimed comedy actor, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, has been the subject of regular news coverage in the years since her health first began to decline. TMZ on Thursday reported that she had been hospitalized in Los Angeles for undisclosed reasons, leading her friends and fans to extend messages of support.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes,” Applegate said Monday in a social media post seemingly referencing such messages. The post included a photo of the actor’s recently released memoir, “You With the Sad Eyes,” and a coffee mug resting on what appears to be a home parapet.

Christina Applegate. photo by Sam Sarkar

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She continued: “Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”

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Several of Applegate’s fellow actors offered support in the comments section, with Cheyenne Jackson writing, “Christina, just in case today’s mail got lost: We the public would like to formally submit that we adore you, support you, and RIDE AT DAWN FOR YOU ALWAYS.”

“Days of Our Lives” star Greg Rikaart echoed his sentiment: “Can’t think of anyone the collective culture roots for more than you.”

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Applegate’s representative previously declined to comment on the hospitalization reports, telling Entertainment Weekly that the “Married ... With Children” alum has “had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her [‘MeSsy’] podcast.”

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Applegate in March released “You With the Sad Eyes,” detailing everything from her unstable childhood to her decades-spanning acting career and the health issues that have plagued it.

“This book is not cathartic for me — let’s just go there,” Applegate recently told The Times. “I just needed to dump this s— out somewhere. It’s almost like you guys are now my therapists in the world.”

“There’s going to be really f— horrible s— and then we’re going to have fun stuff — because that’s what my editor told me to have (that’s a joke!) — and crap again,” the “Dead to Me” star said. “That’s my life.”

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Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an Entertainment and Arts reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as a reporting fellow. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism and began her reporting career at the Stanford Daily. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

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