Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman’s witches are back in the ‘Practical Magic 2’ trailer

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Open your spellbooks. Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have returned in the trailer for “Practical Magic 2.”

Warner Bros. released the trailer for the highly anticipated film after it was screened Wednesday at CinemaCon — an annual convention in Las Vegas for movie theater owners. The film will be released Sept. 11, nearly 28 years after the original debuted.

The sequel, directed by Susanne Bier, follows sisters Sally (Bullock) and Gillian (Kidman) Owens, as Sally’s daughter (Joey King) uncovers family secrets and develops her own magical abilities. Warner Bros. announced the sequel on TikTok in June 2024.

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Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod have joined the cast. Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest will reprise their roles as Frances and Jet Owens, the aunts who raised Sally and Gillian. In the trailer, the sisters must leave their homes on a mysterious adventure. Sally even pokes fun at their past, comparing their current journey to the previous film.

“‘Everything’s gonna be OK?’ Just like it was when we had to bury a corpse under a rosebush? That kind of fine, or different?”

The original film chronicled Sally and Gillian’s quest for love while balancing their identities as witches and their familial curse. The sisters descended from a line of witches that doomed any man who fell in love with an Owens woman. In the film, the sisters nullify the hex by holding an exorcism on the spirit of Gillian’s abusive boyfriend, whom the sisters previously killed.

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The sequel is based on the 2021 novel “The Book of Magic,” the fourth book in Alice Hoffman’s “Practical Magic” series. In 2019, HBO Max ordered a pilot for a prequel series, but the show was ultimately shelved.

Kidman and Bullock introduced the film last week during CinemaCon by referencing Kidman’s famous AMC ad. Bullock asked, “Why do we come here, Nicole?” “We come to this place for magic,” Kidman responded.

On Instagram, Kidman shared videos of her and Bullock sipping drinks out of mini cauldrons and walking the red carpet arm in arm. Bullock made her Instagram debut Tuesday (and has already amassed 5.2 million followers) with a nod to the original film’s midnight margaritas.