The best looks from ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ press tour

Meryl Streep, left, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway attend the world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” in New York City.

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The stars of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” thrilled us with their bold fashion choices at the film’s world premiere in New York City on Monday night, the most recent stop in a press tour that began at the end of March. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt brought their A game, embracing method dressing without going overboard. Even Miranda Priestly would be proud.

While the film dons Prada’s name, Schiaparelli was among the go-to designers for the promo tour. From custom numbers to archival pieces, cast members, new and old, impressed in gowns that deserved center spreads in Runway. And there were no florals in sight.

Anne Hathaway attends “The Devil Wears Prada 2” world premiere in New York. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

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During the film’s New York City premiere, Hathaway wore a devilish satin red gown. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, Hathaway’s tea-length dress was paired with dazzling jewels from Bulgari.

Lady Gaga attends “The Devil Wears Prada 2” world premiere at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall in New York. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

Styled by sisters Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, Lady Gaga donned a black Saint Laurent gown from the fashion house’s fall 2016 collection. But Gaga really turned heads with her sparkling 7-carat earrings designed by Tiffany & Co.

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Gaga has a cameo in the film, which director David Frankel told Vanity Fair was the “the worst-kept secret in showbiz.” The entertainer also wrote and recorded “Runway” with rapper Doechii for the sequel’s soundtrack.

Meryl Streep attends “The Devil Wears Prada 2” premiere on Monday. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

Streep paired her statement sunglasses with a Givenchy by Sarah Burton caped dress at the film’s New York City premiere. The sweeping red dress included elegant black gloves that matched her Stuart Weitzman heels.

Emily Blunt attends “The Devil Wears Prada 2” world premiere in New York. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

Emily Blunt wore a dress from the Schiaparelli spring 2026 line. The dress’ structured bodice gave way into tulle skirt, with the fabric’s warm tone contrasting Blunt’s dark red lip. The bustier was covered in 25,000 silk thread feathers, which required roughly 4,000 hours of work.

Simone Ashley attends “The Devil Wears Prada 2” world premiere at David Geffen Hall in New York. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

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“Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley made her “Devil Wears Prada” debut in a vintage high-low Prada dress. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, she paired the chartreuse dress with marching diamonds. Ashley plays Amari Mari, Miranda’s first assistant in the film.

Meryl Streep promotes “The Devil Wears Prada 2” in Seoul. (Ahn Young-joon / AP)

Streep wore a custom Prada power suit and David Yurman jewels while promoting the film in Seoul.

Anne Hathaway on the red carpet to promote “The Devil Wears Prada 2” in Seoul. (Ahn Young-joon / AP)

During the film’s premiere in Seoul, Hathaway donned a red leather Balenciaga number. Dressed by stylist Erin Walsh, the oversize jacket contrasted with her pencil skirt, and the look was tied together with Hathaway’s sleek ponytail.

Meryl Streep attends the “The Devil Wears Prada 2” premiere at Anahuacalli Museum in Mexico City. (Angel Delgado / Getty Images for Disney)

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During the press tour’s kickoff in Mexico City, Streep — styled by Micaela Erlanger — donned a long, belted navy blue Schiaparelli dress.

Anne Hathaway promotes “The Devil Wears Prada 2” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” (Scott Kowalchyk / CBS)

For an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Hathaway wore vintage Versace.