Nicholas Christopher’s Broadway star shines bright in ‘Chess’ after years of paying his dues

Broadway actor Nicholas Christopher, one of the stars of the new revival of “Chess,” is photographed at So & So’s in Manhattan.

A new Broadway star emerges each season, and this year the spotlight has alighted on Nicholas Christopher, who has been dazzling audiences and insiders alike as part of the awe-inspiring triumvirate powering the thrilling new revival of the musical “Chess.”

Christopher plays Anatoly Sergievsky, the Soviet chess master embroiled in a Cold War battle against Freddie Trumper, the reigning American champion played by Aaron Tveit. There’s more on the line than bragging rights. Looming over the competition is the threat of nuclear annihilation that a calculating KGB agent warns his American counterpart is a very real danger if this contest doesn’t go off as planned.

The stakes are further raised by a love triangle involving Florence Vassy, the brilliant chess strategist played by Lea Michele. She’s not only coaching the mentally ill Freddie but she’s also his romantic partner. Worn out by his intense mood swings and erratic behavior, she’s particularly susceptible to the sexy stoicism of his Soviet rival.

Advertisement

The electricity at the Imperial Theatre is as supercharged as it was at the August Wilson Theatre when Michele took over the role of Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.” Audiences sense that something electric is happening, but it’s not just Michele who’s setting off sparks.

This tour de force operates on a three-way circuit, with Christopher matching the current (and then some) of his better-known co-stars.

“Chess,” based on an idea by Tim Rice, was part of the 1980s British invasion of Broadway musicals. But unlike the megahits “Cats” and “Phantom of the Opera,” “Chess” was checkmated shortly after it arrived in New York in a swell of London fanfare.

Advertisement

The show is best known for its score by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the male half of the group ABBA, and Rice, the EGOT winner who wrote the lyrics for “Jesus Christ Superstar” and has had a hand in some of the biggest musical blockbusters of the last half-century. When “Chess” had its Broadway premiere in 1988, critics had issues with Trevor Nunn’s staging, which had been retooled from the West End. But the musical’s tangled narrative web has been a stickier challenge.

Nicholas Christopher (as Anatoly Sergievksy) and the cast of “Chess.” (Matthew Murphy)

This first Broadway revival, directed by Michael Mayer, includes a new book by Danny Strong. The plot still cries out for a flow chart, but the powerhouse fusion of Michele, Tveit and Christopher, overcoming all obstacles, has made this production one of the seismic events of the Broadway season.

Michele may be the draw and Tveit, a musical theater actor’s musical theater actor, may be leaving audiences in a state of euphoria at the end of “One Night in Bangkok,” the show’s kinetic synth-pop Billboard hit. But it’s Christopher who brings the house down at the end of the first act, delivering a version of “Anthem” that will reverberate inside the Imperial for as long as that stately Broadway house stands.

After a Sunday matinee last month, Christopher and I had dinner a few blocks away at a bistro his wife, dancer Jennifer Locke, recommended. It seemed unfair to subject Christopher to an interview after his Olympian performance, which was even more impressive on second viewing. But like a world-class athlete accustomed to extreme rigor, he seemed unfazed by the expenditure of energy. Refueling on steak frites and a margarita, he spoke with the same focused intensity he brings to the stage.

Christopher, who was born in Bermuda and grew up in Boston, studied at the Boston Conservatory and Juilliard. His singing was so thunderously impressive in “Chess” that I wondered if he had ever considered opera instead of musical theater. The question seemed to take him by surprise.

Advertisement

“Music has always been part of my life, but what’s funny to me is that my brother is the singer,” he said. “He’s the voice — Jonathan ‘The Voice’ Christopher! He actually studied vocal performance in college and got his master’s in it as well. Anytime I have any questions about the voice, I’ll go to him.”

Christopher and his brother were both in the 2023 Broadway revival of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” starring Josh Groban. Jonathan, who was making his Broadway debut, was the bird seller and part of the musical ensemble. Christopher played Pirelli, the con-man barber with the fake Italian accent, and it was the first time that I can recall wishing that this flamboyant villain had a bigger part.

This wasn’t the first time that Christopher had caught my attention. He was in the 2021 touring production of “Hamilton” that reopened the Hollywood Pantages during that summer when theaters were tentatively reemerging from the pandemic. Playing Aaron Burr, he delivered a version of “The Room Where It Happened” so rousing that it brought back in concentrated form all the musical theater joy that had been missing during the COVID closures.

Overnight success in the theater takes years, and Christopher has been racking up credits since he was 20, when still a student at Juilliard, he left school to go on tour with “In the Heights.” In Puerto Rico, he got to share the stage with the show’s co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose musicals have played a pivotal role in Christopher’s life.

“My wife, who’s a fantastic dancer, was in ‘In the Heights’ on Broadway,” he said. “We met when I was on the tour, and then she ignored me for eight years. Then we did the ‘Hamilton’ tour together. That’s actually what brought us together.”

Lea Michele (as Florence Vassy) and Nicholas Christopher (as Anatoly Sergievksy) star in “Chess.” (Matthew Murphy)

Advertisement

Juilliard offered Christopher the option of returning, but he already had his next gig lined up when the “In the Heights” tour ended. His rise has been steady, but the actor’s life is an uncertain one.

“I spent two years of COVID trying to figure out something I could do,” he said. “I can’t do anything else. I don’t have any skills other than observation, mimicry and maybe a dose of childhood trauma that I can squeeze out a tear. My mother will hate me for saying that.”

His talent has been the worst-kept secret on Broadway. In his review of the 2024 Encores! revival of “Jelly’s Last Jam,” the New York Times’ Jesse Green wrote, “Christopher is stunning as [Jelly Roll] Morton, with the huge, rich voice and expressive density we usually associate with female divas. He has the acting bandwidth to keep both the immediate moment and the larger situation of the character in play, never flagging in an exhaustingly emotional role.”

But applause and clippings don’t pay the rent. Lean times aren’t new to him. “We grew up with not a lot of means,” he said, recalling his mother’s magical ability “to whip up a whole meal with just canned tuna or cheese sandwiches.”

He credits seeing both his parents chase their dreams with giving him and his two siblings the confidence to chase theirs. “I want that for my girls,” he said. “I make sure they know that daddy’s following his dreams and because of that we’re able to provide for you.”

Yes, he admits, it’s been a hustle. His wife was pregnant when they put their belongings in storage and moved to New York for “Sweeney Todd.” “But it was the end of COVID and we didn’t have any money saved,” he said. ”A friend had an apartment in their brownstone that we could use, which was very kind, but it was no place for a pregnant wife and a little girl. It took us a long time to be able to find our footing.”

Advertisement

During the run of “Sweeney Todd,” Christopher, who was also a standby for Groban, had opportunities to play the title role. “The first time I went on as Sweeney, I had three hours’ notice,” he said. “Thankfully, I had been observing and watching everything. But I was reading the script off-stage and then someone would push me onstage and say, ‘I’ll meet you stage left, wing one.’ Somehow I was able to get through the show. It was intense, but Sweeney is kind of frantic anyway.”

When Tveit, who won a Tony for his lead performance in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” took over the role of Sweeney for a period, Christopher got the chance to work with his future “Chess” co-star. Was it hard to get a taste of Sweeney and then return to the role of Pirelli?

“I love playing different characters,” he said. “What actor doesn’t love doing that? But it was such a gift to be able to play this comic relief with Pirelli and then get to play Sweeney, one of the best-written characters in history. I like the versatility of that.”

Groban had nothing but praise for Christopher when reached by email: “I became really good friends with Nicholas pretty much right away. We shared the same weird humor and love of the work and I knew I had my show friend and a pal for life. Watching his work ethic, and his versatility night after night was always a beautiful thing. Transitioning from a role like Pirelli to going on as Sweeney, it’s super human. He’s worked really hard, consistently stepping up as a performer, husband and father and he deserves every bit of this moment he’s having. Couldn’t be prouder or happier for him.”

For all his musical ability, Christopher loves the alchemy of transforming into a character. When he was a kid, he wanted to be Indiana Jones. “Doing theater was a way for me to use my imagination and act,” he said. “That was always my first love. And I loved doing impressions as well.”

His Russian accent in “Chess” is so convincing that he’s had theatergoers come up to him after the show and launch into Russian as though he were a native speaker. Before being cast in the musical, he said that he knew little about the game of chess, the Soviet Union or even the musical itself. He was familiar with “Anthem” from musical theater class and “Someone Else’s Story” from a voice recital his sister did. But he had no idea these songs were part of the same show.

Advertisement

Nicholas Christopher and the cast of “Chess.” (Matthew Murphy)

“I’m biracial and growing up in Boston, I’m just Black,” he said. “Unless it was ‘Ragtime’ or ‘Once on This Island,” there are roles that I knew I was just never going to get. I’m never going to be able to play a Russian chess master, so I’m not going to pay attention to that right now. I knew I wanted to play as many different characters as possible, but I was also aware of the limitations.”

He never, for example, expected to be cast in “Little Shop of Horrors,” unless it was as the plant, he joked. But he was thrilled to play Seymour in the off-Broadway revival directed by Mayer. Jonathan Groff was the original star of a production that had many top-tier talents stepping in at different phrases of the production’s elaborate run. But Christopher clearly left a lasting impression on his director.

“To have someone like Michael Mayer say, ‘Come play this Russian chess master,’ because there’s something in me that he believed in, that is so cool,” he said, still marveling at his good fortune.

To prepare for playing Anatoly, he immersed himself in all things Russian. “I met this club owner back in the day when I was doing ‘Hamilton’ and so I had his phone number,” he recalled. “And I was like, let me just see if he’s Russian. It turned out he came over from the Soviet Union when he was like 12 years old. So then it was just off the races, and I started hanging out with him. He brought me to his family dinners on Sunday, and it just opened this whole world up to me.”

Christopher’s Russian bearing is so convincing that I didn’t immediately put together that this was the same actor who played Aaron Burr at the Hollywood Pantages and Pirelli opposite Groban on Broadway. He credits Richard Feldman, one of his teachers at Juilliard, with challenging him at just the right time.

Advertisement

“He really changed my life, not by trying to change me but by asking if the story I seemed to be telling was the story I wanted to tell,” he said. “It allowed me to dig deeper and gave me permission to call myself an actor when I thought I was just wearing somebody else’s clothes and saying somebody else’s words.”

When asked if there are roles he’s dreaming of doing, Christopher flirts for a moment with Hamlet before opting for something from Tennessee Williams. “Just because of the language,” he said. “There’s a beautiful play called ‘Orpheus Descending’ that I’m really passionate about.”

Reading a script, he acknowledged, is a labor-intensive endeavor for him. “I’m dyslexic and didn’t find out till I was 20 years old,” he said. “So reading a script is a long, long, long process for me. And I think that’s maybe my superpower, because it’s not just words on a page. I have to really understand it.”

That deep comprehension comes across in “Chess.” There’s not a line or a silence of Anatoly’s that doesn’t feel fully inhabited. The virtuosity of Christopher’s singing is matched by the lived-in authenticity of his dramatic performance.

The chemistry of the ensemble, the great strength of Mayer’s revival, beautifully balances blazing showmanship with character-rich detail. Christopher said that he and his fellow leads bonded during the process of working on the script once the production was given the green light.

“Aaron’s kinder than he is talented, which is crazy,” Christopher said. “And Lea has been this source of such great friendship. She has this beautiful generosity of spirit. And anytime I have any questions or I’m feeling overwhelmed by my face on this side of a building, which is hard to look at, she’s there to give me some great advice. Or just tell me that everything is going to be OK.”

Advertisement

More than OK, actually. Christopher finally has the showcase he deserves, and the vibrancy and vigor of his talent has Broadway justifiably agog.

