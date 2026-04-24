Offset shrugs off shooting at Florida casino: ‘At the end of the day, the grind don’t stop’

Offset casually says he’s moving on from the shooting at a Florida casino that landed him in the hospital earlier this month.

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For Migos rapper Offset, the shooting that landed him in the hospital earlier this month is no match for his desire to get back to work.

The “Bodies” and “Run It Up” musician, born Kiari Cephus, seemingly shrugged off the incident and his injury, noting in a recent appearance on “Creators Inc. Podcast” that he’s “gotta keep pushin’, like the Energizer bunny.”

“Ain’t got time to be slowing down,” the 34-year-old rapper told podcast host Andrew Bachman.

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Offset was shot the evening of April 6 near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The shooting occurred after an altercation that allegedly involved 24-year-old rapper Lil Tjay. After Offset was shot, he was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood in stable condition.

Florida officials arrested Lil Tjay — real name Tione Jayden Merritt — on suspicion of disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license. He was released the day after the shooting after posting bond. A legal representative for Lil Tjay denied “false rumors” that their client was involved in the shooting.

In a statement shared on social media, Offset thanked fans for their support and said that he is focused on his family — he shares three children with rap superstar Cardi B — his “recovery, and getting back to the music...realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses...”

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“Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win,” he added.

Offset was back to performing just days after the shooting, rolling out on stage in a wheelchair for an event at the University of Arkansas, according to video he posted on social media. During the podcast, Offset said he intends to be “totally locked down” in creating new music, teasing that a new album is on the way.

Offset, who said he found himself in the “wrong place and wrong time,” said he is committed to moving forward: “At the end of the day, the grind don’t stop, bro. I ain’t want nobody [to] feel sorry for me.”

He continued: “People get shot every day, bro. Like I’m blessed. I can keep pushing, so why would I just sit down?”

Times staff writers Tracy Brown and Clara Harter contributed to this report.