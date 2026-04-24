In ‘very sad news’ for manosphere influencer Clavicular, YouTube bans him — again

Controversial manosphere influencer Clavicular has once again been kicked off of YouTube.

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Clavicular, a controversial influencer known for his “looksmaxxing” content, has been kicked off of YouTube.

The manosphere streamer, born Braden Eric Peters, took to social media Thursday to share his “very sad news.”

“My YouTube channels @ LiveWithClav & @ ClavLooksmax were terminated this morning with no warning or explanation,” he wrote in a post on X. “The channels consisted of livestream VODs and free courses created by me to help empower young men to be the best versions of themselves. Me and my team worked hard to ensure we followed YouTube’s TOS very strictly, blurring out all inapproriate language and sensitive topics.”

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Peters ended his post with a plea for help getting his account restored, tagging a number of profiles affiliated with YouTube.

According to reports, Peters’ channels were not terminated for a new violation, but because he made them after he had already been banned from the platform.

“We terminated the creator’s original channel back in November 2025,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to Variety and People. “We removed these additional channels under our terms of service, which prohibit creating new channels after a termination.”

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According to People, Peters’ previous channel was shut down “due to content that facilitated access to websites that violate its policies on illegal or regulated goods or services.” YouTube reportedly removed the new channels as soon as it confirmed they were affiliated with Peters and has been “tracking” him.

Peters has risen in internet fame as a proponent of “looksmaxxing,” with his content around the extreme measures he takes for the sole purpose of improving his physical appearance. Peters has acknowledged using drugs, including steroids and methamphetamine, as well as smashing the bones of his face with a hammer to maximize his looks.

The term and so-called self-improvement practice are affiliated with the incel community. “Incels” is a term that generally refers to extremely online heterosexual men whose “involuntary celibacy” has shaped their attitudes toward women and other worldviews.

Earlier this month, Peters walked out of an interview with “60 Minutes Australia” after being asked whether he identifies with the incel community.

Peters’ notoriety crossed into the mainstream after his March arrest in Florida on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Peters, 20, instigated a fight in February between his 24-year-old girlfriend and a 19-year-old influencer. He is also being investigated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for a video involving an alligator that appears to be dead.

Last week, Peters was rushed to a hospital after a suspected overdose that was live-streamed from a Miami nightclub.