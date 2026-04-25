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Entertainment & Arts

Stagecoach 2026: How to watch Saturday’s livestream with Lainey Wilson, Bush, Teddy Swims, Pitbull and more

Lainey Wilson holds a guitar and performs on stage
Lainey Wilson will headline Saturday night at the Stagecoach Festival. You can watch her set on the livestream.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times intern Katie Simons
By Katie Simons
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Ready to sing along from your couch? The Amazon Music Stagecoach Saturday livestream has you covered. For a heartfelt ballad, you’ll be able to tune in as Teddy Swims and Lainey Wilson take the Stagecoach stage. Take a trip back in time to watch Bush perform, then end the night tuning into Mr. Worldwide taking over the desert as Pitbull closes out the Saturday performances.

The festival will be livestreamed on Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch. On Sirius XM’s the Highway (channel 56), you can listen to exclusive interviews and live performances. Their station Y’allternative will also be covering the festival on Saturday.

Note that if you wanted to catch Journey or Diplo with Theo Von and Caleb Pressley, they are not currently scheduled to be on the stream, but you can follow along with our team posting live updates in the field.

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Indio, CA - April 24, 2026: Ella Langley performs on the Mane Stage during the opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club, in Indio, CA on April 24, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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Stagecoach 2026 updates: Cody Johnson brings out Boyz II Men; Theo Von surprises with Ella Langley

Follow along for live updates from the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio with Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone, Journey and more.

Here are updated set times for the Stagecoach livestream Saturday performances (times presented in PDT):

Channel 1

3:10 p.m. Kevin Smiley; 3:30 p.m. Braxton Keith; 4:05 p.m. Redferrin; 4:40 p.m. Corey Kent; 5:35 p.m. Teddy Swims; 6:20 p.m. Treaty Oak Revival; 7:20 p.m. Little Big Town; 8:20 p.m. Riley Green; 9:30 p.m. Lainey Wilson; 11 p.m. Pitbull

Channel 2

3:10 p.m. S.G. Goodman; 3:30 p.m. Lane Pittman; 4:05 p.m. Benjamin Tod; 4:40 p.m. Michael Marcagi; 5:20 p.m. Willow Avalon; 5:55 p.m. Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters; 6:40 p.m. Chase Matthew; 7:20 p.m. Charles Wesley Godwin; 8:10 p.m. Bush; 9:10 p.m. Gavin Adcock; 10:20 p.m. Two Friends

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Sirius XM The Highway

4 p.m. Corey Kent; 6:30 p.m. Little Big Town; 7:50 p.m. Riley Green; 9 p.m. Lainey Wilson

Sirius XM Y’allternative

9 a.m. the Red Clay Strays; 11 a.m. Larkin Poe; 12 p.m. Ole 60; 1 p.m. Sam Barber; 2 p.m. the Marcus King Band; 6 p.m. S.G. Goodman; 8 p.m. Treaty Oak Revival

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Katie Simons

Katie Simons is an intern with the Entertainment and Arts Desk at the Los Angeles Times.

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