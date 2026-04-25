Strong winds cause havoc at Stagecoach, festival postponed, fans evacuated

A fan holds on to their hat during gusty winds and dances to Teddy Swims performance on the Mane Stage during the second day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club, in Indio, CA on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

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Due to high winds at Stagecoach, the festival promoter Goldenvoice postponed the festival Saturday night until further notice and crowds are currently being evacuated.

An “Emergency Evacuation” message showed up on screens on the festival’s Mane Stage saying “the festival is been postponed until further notice. Please move quickly and calmly to the nearest exit.”

The city of Indio where the fest is located is under a strong wind advisory until 11 a.m. Sunday morning. A wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service was in effect at 2 p.m. but the gusts didn’t pick up until Teddy swims’ Mane Stage set just after 5 p.m.

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Thousands of people poured out of the festival. Despite there being messaging on the screen to evacuate, some emergency exits were still closed by security staff between the main stage and the main entrance. In addition to messaging on screens, the Stagecoach app sent an alert for people to evacuate.

More to come...