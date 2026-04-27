Chris Brown is a dad, again: Girlfriend Jada Wallace welcomes their baby boy

Jada Wallace and Chris Brown, photographed at the Amiri Menswear fall/winter 2026-2027 show in January, are parents to a baby boy.

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Chris Brown and Jada Wallace are growing a family of their own, with the arrival of their baby boy.

Wallace, 26, celebrated the “purest love” Sunday as she announced the arrival of her child on Instagram. She shared black-and-white photos of herself posing in a suit, heels and a white lace bralette and another photo of her newborn being bottle-fed. “Closer” singer Brown, 36, replied “❤️ Taurus ♉️ GANG❤️” in the comments section — the musician was born in May 1989 and, like his newborn, falls under the Taurus astrological sign.

The R&B star’s mother Joyce Hawkins also joined in on the Instagram celebrations, commenting: “CONGRATUALTIONS!!! HES JUST PERFECT! SENDING LOVE ALWAYS!!”

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Brown is also the father to three other children. He shares eldest daughter Royalty with ex-girlfriend and model Nia Guzman, son Aeko with ex-girlfriend and model Ammika Harris and youngest daughter Lovely with esthetician Diamond Brown.

The controversial singer was first romantically linked with Wallace in December 2024, according to Grazia, which reported the pair were spotted together at an after-party in South Africa. Reportedly, they were also photographed at Brown’s birthday bash last May and several other public events, including Amiri’s showcase during Paris Fashion Week in January.

Grazia also reported that Wallace was spotted reuniting with Brown in Manchester after he was arrested in the United Kingdom for his alleged role in a 2023 nightclub assault.

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Prosecutors accuse Brown of attacking music producer Amadou “Abe” Diaw with a bottle of tequila at Tape London, a nightclub, in February 2023. These claims echo accusations from a civil lawsuit Diaw filed in Los Angeles against the musician in October 2023. He sued Brown for assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming in court documents that the singer “brutally assaulted” him by “beating him over the head” and that he “continued to ruthlessly stomp” on him as he lay unconscious on the nightclub floor after the bottle attack.

In June, Brown pleaded not guilty to to one count of attempting to unlawfully and maliciously cause grievous bodily harm with intent. A month later, he also pleaded not guilty to additional charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, a bottle. Brown’s friend and musician Omololu Akinlolu (who performs as HoodyBaby) also pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm stemming from alleged assault.

Brown and Akinlolu will stand trial in October.

The R&B singer notably assaulted ex-girlfriend and Fenty beauty mogul Rihanna the night before the 2009 Grammy Awards. He pleaded guilty to the assault and was sentenced to five years of probation. He was also ordered to carry out six months of community labor and attend a yearlong domestic violence prevention class.

It seems Brown has not let his latest legal woes get in the way of live performances: Last year, he launched his Breezy Bowl tour shortly after posting $6.7-million bail and in the summer he will co-headline a North American stadium tour with Usher.

The duo will play Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium three times this fall: Sept. 25 and 26, and Nov. 15.