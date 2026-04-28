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Entertainment & Arts

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse gets life sentence for sexual assault

Nathan Chasing Horse in glasses and a gray suit sitting in a courtroom and looking over his shoulder.
“Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse, shown during a court appearance in January, was sentenced Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 37 years.
(Ty O’Neil / Associated Press)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • Nathan Chasing Horse has been sentenced to life in prison a month after he was convicted of sexually assaulting Indigenous women and girls.
  • The actor, best known for “Dances With Wolves,” was also ordered to register as a sex offender.
  • “This is a miscarriage of justice,” he said during his sentencing.

A Nevada judge on Monday sentenced actor Nathan Chasing Horse, best known for his role in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning film “Dances With Wolves,” to life in prison with possibility of parole after he was convicted last month of sexually assaulting multiple Indigenous women and girls.

Chasing Horse, 49, continued to deny the charges and allegations against him during his sentencing. “This is a miscarriage of justice,” he said Monday.

A Nevada grand jury indicted the actor — who also appeared in “The Broken Chain” and “Into the West” — in February 2023, alleging he leveraged his position as a Lakota medicine man to prey on Indigenous women and girls whom he physically and sexually assaulted and took as underage wives. Nearly three years after the indictment and after an 11-day trial, a Nevada jury found him guilty of 13 of the 21 charges he faced — the bulk of which stemmed from his conduct with a girl who was 14 when Chasing Horse began assaulting her, according to the Associated Press. He was also acquitted of some sexual assault charges when the main victim was older and lived with him and his other companions, per AP.

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Entertainment & Arts

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse indicted in Nevada sex abuse case

A grand jury in Nevada has indicted a ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor who is accused of sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls.

During the sentencing, Judge Jessica Peterson offered an optimistic message to those whom Chasing Horse abused, and those who supported them in court, noting “you can take back your power.”

“I’m not going to refer to you as victims. I’m not going to refer to you as survivors, because to do so puts you in a box and doesn’t allow you to do what you want to do,” Peterson said, “which is to take back your life so I’m going to refer to you as brave women and brave men.”

When addressing Chasing Horse, Peterson took on a stern tone and admonished the actor and his attorney, Craig Mueller, for denying the charges and downplaying evidence of assault.

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“You preyed on these women’s trust and their spirituality and you manipulated them for your own personal gratification,” she told the actor. “This court is going to make sure you never have the opportunity to do that again.”

Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan Chasing Horse appeared in court for the second time after his arrest on charges of sexual assault and human trafficking. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

Entertainment & Arts

Nevada prosecutor: Chasing Horse ‘grooming’ girls to replace wives

A Nevada prosecutor has said a former “Dances With Wolves” actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls was grooming young children to replace his older wives when he was arrested in January.

When a Nevada prosecutor suggested at the beginning of Monday’s sentencing that Chasing Horse be sentenced to 37 years to life in prison, attorney Mueller expressed concern about the possibility of his client being released in his senior years. Mueller also called Chasing Horse’s accusers — a number of whom appeared in court to share final statements — “very unhappy young women.”

“I don’t understand this,” Mueller said of the suggested sentence.

Chasing Horse will be eligible for parole after 37 years.

As the Nevada case comes to a close, Chasing Horse faces pending criminal charges of sexual assault in Canada.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Resources for survivors of sexual assault

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual violence, you can find support using RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline. Call (800) 656-HOPE or visit online.rainn.org to speak with a trained support specialist.

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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