The 20 Netflix Is a Joke shows we’re most excited for this year

Netflix Is a Joke returns to L.A. this week, shining a worldwide spotlight on stand-up comedy in Los Angeles. A-list comedians like Bill Burr, Ali Wong, Chris Rock, Fortune Feimster, Kevin Hart, Mindy Kaling, Nate Bargatze, Nikki Glaser and many more will be appearing and performing at venues across L.A. Though the third installment of the fest has been cut down from 11 days to six, the amount of talent jammed into that week doesn’t appear to have slimmed down much at all. Tragically, some choices on who to see at this comedy fest will have to be made. If you want our advice to make it a bit easier, here’s our list of 20 shows we can’t wait to see this year.

Ralph Barbosa performs at the Orpheum Theater at 7 p.m. May 4. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Ralph Barbosa

Orpheum Theatre

7 p.m. May 4

Coming out of relative obscurity from the Dallas comedy scene just a few years ago, Ralph Barbosa garnered viral fame by being dissed and then apologized to by comedy legend George Lopez, who didn’t know who he was at the time despite Barbosa being at the forefront of the next wave of Latin comics, thanks in large part to a breakout set on Don’t Tell Comedy in 2022. After garnering nationwide buzz since his debut 2023 Netflix special “Cowabunga,” Barbosa’s latest hour on Hulu, “Planet Bosa,” released in February, finds the 28-year-old reaching the top of his game. He heads to the Orpheum with a newfound spark of energy and attitude on stage, adding some spice to his naturally laid-back style. (Nate Jackson)

Mike Ward

Dynasty Typewriter

9:30 p.m. May 4

French Canadian comedian Mike Ward may not be a household name in Los Angeles yet, but he’s widely respected in the comedy world for pushing boundaries. Known for dark, irreverent and unfiltered stand-up, his joke-related legal case reached the Supreme Court of Canada, which ruled in his favor in 2021, an important decision for free expression in comedy and satire. Ward has continued building a strong career in stand-up and also set a Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for his podcast, “Sous Écoute.” For his next trick, Ward is coming to the Dynasty Typewriter with an all-English show to become a household name here in L.A. And we have the Netflix festival to thank for that. Merci! (Ali Lerman)

Timmy No Brakes

The Comedy Store (Belly Room)

8 p.m. May 4

If you’re a fan of the “Kill Tony” podcast, you’ll need zero intro to Timmy No Brakes. If you’re unaware, think confident, unpredictable and hilarious improv at its finest. Tim Stiefler, better known as Timmy No Brakes, has been a viral phenomenon since stepping onstage at Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas. How does his signature line — “boom, roasted!” — turn a typical one-minute set on “Kill Tony” into a full night of nonstop energy? There’s only one way to find out. Watch the Timmy takeover at the Comedy Store, where lines will be crossed and there’s no telling how many jackets he’ll show up in, Tonnnnyyy! (A.L.)

Godfrey

Ice House

9:45 p.m. May 4

You can’t ignore Godfrey. He’s been a fixture as a comedian and actor since “Friday Night Videos,” making a strong impression in the much-maligned but also classic “Soul Plane” in 2004. Even stronger now are his takedowns on social media, where he is not afraid to talk about capital-A Anything and make it mystifyingly funny “ha ha” and funny “ouch, that hurts” at the same time. Then he’ll probably throw in an uncanny impression of a celebrity or politician just because he can. So the question becomes: Why would you try to ignore Godfrey? Ask and you shall receive: He hosts two podcasts, “In Godfrey We Trust” and “One 54.” He’s released two specials so far this year alone, “Rebel With a Cause” and a half-hour as part of “They Ready” from Tiffany Haddish. He has had recurring roles in the series “Harlem” and the hilarious “South Side.” It’s surprising that he even has time to participate in a festival, but here he is, with three shows: 9:45 p.m. May 4 at the Ice House California Room, 9:30 p.m. May 6 in the Ice House Legendary Room and 8 p.m. May 7 during “Lizzo: A Night of Comedy and Music” at the Greek Theatre. (Dawn M. Burkes)

Seinfeld featuring Leanne Morgan

Greek Theatre

8 p.m. May 5

The king of the comedic rant, Jerry Seinfeld, is back with plenty of ammo about the joys of parenting, husbandry and calamitous current events — three separate topics that will demonstrate just how far civilization has gone down the tubes. But at least we can laugh about it. He’ll be joined by Tennessee funnywoman Leanne Morgan, who enjoyed a sizable boost in the wake of this year’s chart-topping Netflix special “Unspeakable Things,” thanks to her Southern-fried storytelling of her outlandish misadventures, often co-starring her husband, Chuck. Prepare for a night of reliably funny and relatable stories under the stars. (N.J.)

The Comedy Swap

The Nest at the Crow

7 p.m. May 5

Created and hosted by comedian Brooklyn Jones, the Comedy Swap mixes fantastic stand-up comics with a cool twist on a clothing exchange. Taking place at the Nest at the Crow in Santa Monica, bring old clothes, shoes and accessories to donate (nothing gross, please have some sense, y’all), and during the incredible comedy show, a pop-up shop will be created for you to take an item from when you leave. For free! Anything left over goes to local charities, making the Comedy Swap a chance to get good laughs on the inside and a new look on the outside. (A.L.)

“Fly on the Wall” with David Spade, Dana Carvey and Chris Rock

Orpheum Theatre

6 p.m. May 6

From “Saturday Night Live” stories to crack-up commentary about the current state of comedy, this live edition of David Spade and Dana Carvey’s podcast “Fly on the Wall” featuring special guest Chris Rock offers a rare chance to hang out with comedy GOATs who might forget you’re there and say something wise, deep and crazy just to entertain themselves, making this a buzz-worthy show at the Orpheum. (N.J.)

Comedian Nate Jackson performs several late-night shows at the Laugh Factory for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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Nate Jackson

The Laugh Factory

10 p.m. May 7

Though plenty of comics view crowd work as just another part of the job, comedian Nate Jackson has made it the springboard to a career. If you feel like being made into a human s’more, go ahead and make sure you’re somewhere in his line of vision when he gets on stage at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood from May 5-7 for six late-night shows at 10 p.m. and midnight to roast and toast his fans, who will pack the rows of this sure-to-be-sold-out show. Having mastered the art of picking off loudmouth hecklers and awkward front-row couples like a trained sniper, Jackson’s quick wit and timing displayed in countless viral TikTok clips are quickly helping him become a household name. Even sitting down, he’s better than most stand-ups out there today. And no, I’m not just saying this because we share the same name. (N.J.)

Are You Garbage? Back on the Block

The Belasco

7 p.m. May 7

The Are You Garbage? boys are back on the West Coast block headlining the Belasco during the Netflix festival, and if you can get tickets you’re about to have an insanely great hang. Beloved Philadelphia comedians Kevin Ryan and H. Foley are here to reveal just how garbage Los Angeles can be, and no matter who the amazing guest is, you’ll get a deep trash dive into what type of human they truly are underneath the lights. Are you garbage? There’s a good chance the answer is yes, but on May 7, you’ll get the official ruling live and in person. (A.L.)

Jiaoying Summers

Pacific Electric

7 p.m. May 7

Dark humor means something different to a woman who narrowly escaped being thrown in the dumpster as a baby. A survivor of China’s one-child policy in the ‘90s before coming to America, Jiaoying Summers specializes in jokes too brutal for the average American psyche, delivered with sweetness that makes the punchlines even more shocking. Her unlikely rise to comedy stardom started the minute she opened her own tiny comedy club, the Hollywood Comedy, before the pandemic. Her countless repetitions on stage in L.A. turned into worldwide success as she began to tour across the globe. Recently, she’s returning home from a monthlong string of dates in Europe with a new hour of shocking, side-splitting jokes on parenting, current events and American culture, including our names that all translate to some pretty funny stuff in Chinese. (N.J.)

Night of Too Many Stars

Hollywood Bowl

7:30 p.m. May 7

If excess star power on stage is your drug of choice, the festival’s Night of Too Many Stars at the Hollywood Bowl is exactly where you should be on Thursday. Hosted by “Daily Show” legend Jon Stewart, this philanthropic night of famous funny people will raise money to benefit Next for Autism, a national organization providing programs and support for people living with autism. The biggest comedy stars in the world will be performing a mix of stand-up, variety show antics and God knows what else, dressed in classy formal wear you don’t often see at a comedy show. Special guests include Bill Burr, Nikki Glaser, Conan O’Brien, Steve Carell, Ron Funches, Tiffany Haddish, Jimmy Kimmel, Leanne Morgan, John Mulaney, Kevin Nealon, Bob Odenkirk, Matt Rife, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, Ali Wong, Noah Wyle and many more. This special evening of laughter is presented by event founders Robert and Michelle Smigel with Jill Leiderman, and is directed by Glenn Weiss. (NJ)

Kill Tony

Intuit Dome

7 p.m. May 7

“Kill Tony,” the No. 1 live podcast on the planet, is coming back to California for one show at Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Yippee! Long gone are the days when creator Tony Hinchcliffe and producer Brian Redban attempted to fill a room at the Comedy Store. Along for the ride are “Kill Tony” favorites, the best damn band in the land, and that magical bucket that can quite literally make your comedy career in 2026. You never know which stars might pop in during a festival this stacked, and if you haven’t been to a live show yet, there’s only one way to fix that. (A.L.)

Magician Justin Willman performs two shows at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre May 8 and 9. (Annie Noelker / For The Times)

Justin Willman

Wilshire Ebell Theatre

7 p.m. May 8

Though magic is definitely serious business for Justin Willman, the star of the hit Netflix show “Magic for Humans” and more recently the streamer’s “The Magic Prank Show,” Willman’s latest special, “Magic Lover,” aims its wand at our childlike sense of wonder through smartly executed tricks that lead the audience’s mind through twists and turns with plenty of laughs along the way. Bringing his bag of insane tricks and witty banter to the Wilshire Ebell Theatre for two nights on May 8 and 9, Willman’s crowd work, storytelling and intricate tricks are inspired by everyday life. The goal is to engage skeptics and fans alike from the comfort of their seat. (N.J.)

Comedy Jamwich

Canter’s Deli

8 p.m. May 8

We’re used to laughing between bites at Canter’s Deli, but usually that’s just in the form of people-watching. But this year, one of the best local favorite underground comedy shows is pulling up to the legendary diner for a traveling show that’s known for creating a space to see some of your favorite rising social media comedians IRL and give them an opportunity to perform for a live audience. Max Ozer and Anna Chang, the couple who founded the show in the summer of 2023, create comedy shows that feel more like a party than a performance. What began as a one-off backyard show quickly evolved into a monthly live event series that pops up in local warehouses, art galleries and cocktail bars. Each show features a stacked lineup of stand-up comedians followed by live music or a DJ set that keeps the energy going late into the night. If you’re looking for a show with the flavor of L.A. comedy, get there early or prepare to take a number, because it’s sure to sell out. (N.J.)

Ms. Pat

The Belasco

9:45 p.m. May 8

Ms. Pat reminds me of one of my hilarious aunts, who would get a kick out of the fact that her nickname has entered the lexicon as a catch-all description: “Auntie.” Ms. Pat’s raucous, roast-tastic comedy feels unflinching, honest and a little profane, like “Auntie.” Some may say that’s not a good thing. Whatever. Some would be wrong. Ms. Pat, or Patricia Williams, purposely comes on strong, and her sometimes heartfelt humor is authentic in every way. She mines her life, taking the familiar to funny and back, but taking the biggest swings at herself. And she’s quick with it, too, whether it’s in a comedy special, her YouTube cooking show “Whiskin’ It All With Ms. Pat,” her Emmy-nominated eponymous BET+ series, her podcast or her memoirs (“Rabbit,” “Ms. American Dream”). You will laugh out loud. You may have to dodge the F-bombs, but it’ll be worth the collateral damage. (D.M.B.)

Atsuko Okatsuka performs at the Orpheum Theatre on May 9. (Matt Seidel / For The Times)

Atsuko Okatsuka

Orpheum Theatre

7 p.m. May 9

On the heels of her second comedy special, “Father,” released on Hulu last June, wildly weird and colorful comedian Atsuko Okatsuka arrives at her L.A. stop on her Big Bowl tour just in time for the festival, which promises a fresh hour of crazy new material that is probably destined to find its way to your TV screen in the future. What better time to beat the rest of her fans to the punch(line) and grab a seat for this sure-to-be-sold-out show? (N.J.)

2 Bears 5k

The Rose Bowl

7:30 a.m. May 9

Run, don’t walk (kidding, you can walk) to the fifth annual 2 Bears 5K at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, hosted by former fats Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura. The brothers in podcasting, partners in Por Osos Vodka and real-life besties are back to burn calories the old-fashioned way. A 5K and partying. Too lazy to even walk? There’ll be plenty to entertain in between cheering, even if you’re just a spectator, and the real party starts afterward, anyway, with a DJ, food and drinks, and rubbing elbows with fellow and superstar participants. There’s really no telling who will show up to show out, but recovery zones will be available for you and Bert. (A.L.)

Roast of Kevin Hart

Kia Forum

5 p.m. May 10

Thanks to Netflix’s ability to turn comedy specials and roasts into appointment TV viewing (it did so in 2023 with Chris Rock’s live special and the 2024 roast of Tom Brady), we can now see the dismantling of one of comedy’s biggest stars from the comfort of our couches. The roast of Kevin Hart at Kia Forum is likely to be one of the most star-studded takedowns of a comedy GOAT in recent memory. And to those who will be there, the opportunity to see the closest people in Hart’s life (at least the famous ones) bombard him with savage one-liners and embarrassing stories is definitely a must-see. Hosted by Shane Gillis, we’re hoping that Hart’s haters come at him with more pyro than a Michael Bay movie, leaving us to wonder, “Why the hell would he sign up to do this?” (N.J.)

Comedian Nate Bargatze performs at the Intuit Dome May 9 and 10. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Nate Bargatze

Intuit Dome

5 p.m. May 10

Tennessee-bred comedian Nate Bargatze doesn’t live in Hollywood. He’s nice, polite and genuinely seems to want the best for people. So basically ... we’re not exactly sure how he’s become so successful. But as with the George Washington character he famously portrayed on “SNL,” the measure and logic of his popularity is hard to quantify yet oddly reasonable to the average American. With a reputation for clean comedy and fostering a sense of stability for his fellow stand-ups under his ever-expanding production company, Nateland, Bargatze continues his mild-mannered hot streak with his back-to-back arena shows May 9 and 10 at Intuit Dome for the L.A. stop on his Big Dumb Eyes tour. (N.J.)

Flight of the Conchords

Greek Theatre

8 p.m. May 10

We’re not sure what songs they’ll play or what’s fully about to happen on stage during Flight of the Conchords’ two-night stand at the Greek Theatre (May 9 and 10). After 10 years of depriving us of their silky, sexy acoustic R&B sounds, only one thing is certain — the number of babies conceived after the show is sure to be off the charts. (N.J.)