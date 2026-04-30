Britney Spears charged with misdemeanor DUI involving drugs and alcohol

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Britney Spears has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, a misdemeanor, according to the Ventura County district attorney’s office.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed one misdemeanor DUI count against the “Toxic” hitmaker, saying she drove under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs. They did not state what drugs the pop star was accused of taking.

An arraignment is slated for Monday. Spears is not required to appear at the hearing.

According to the district attorney’s office, if a defendant has no prior DUI history and the incident did not involve a high blood alcohol level, a crash or an injury, prosecutors typically offer what is known as a “wet reckless” — or a plea bargain where the charge is reduced to reckless driving with a note that alcohol or drugs were involved.

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“This type of resolution is common, particularly when a defendant demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program,” the D.A.’s office said. “Under that offer, a defendant is placed on probation for 12 months, receives credit for any time spent in custody, is required to complete a DUI class, and must pay state-mandated fines and fees.”

Entertainment & Arts Britney Spears voluntarily checks into rehab following DUI arrest Britney Spears checked into a treatment facility after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Fans and close friends have expressed concern for her well-being since she was released from a conservatorship.

This offer will be extended to Spears on Monday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Last month, Spears was arrested in Westlake Village by the California Highway Patrol. The singer, 44, was pulled over by the CHP while driving a black BMW 430i after dispatchers received reports of the vehicle being driven erratically and at high speeds. Spears was alone.

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She was booked early the next morning and, according to a law enforcement source, Spears’ blood was drawn at Los Robles Regional Medical Center. A substance was also found in the car that night, and the vehicle was searched again the next morning at Roy’s Towing in Thousand Oaks, a source told The Times.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” a representative for Spears told The Times in a statement last month. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in a long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully she can get the support she needs during this difficult time.

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her,” the statement continued. “Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being.”

Spears subsequently checked herself into a treatment facility voluntarily, a representative for Spears confirmed.

Christie D’Zurilla and Richard Winton contributed to this report.