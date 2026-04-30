Patrick Muldoon’s cause of death confirmed after actor-producer was found at his home

A cause of death has been confirmed for Patrick Muldoon, seen at the Sept. 9, 2024, premiere of “Riff Raff” at the Toronto International Film Festival. He executive produced the crime comedy.

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An official cause of death for actor-producer Patrick Muldoon has been confirmed.

The “Melrose Place” and “Days of Our Lives” veteran suffered a myocardial infarction — a heart attack — according to a death certificate reviewed by People. Muldoon, 57, died April 19 at his Beverly Hills home.

Muldoon’s sister, Shana Muldoon Zappa, told TMZ that his girlfriend found him unconscious on the bathroom floor when he didn’t return promptly after having his morning coffee and going to take a shower.

Pulmonary embolism and hereditary coagulopathy — an arterial blockage in the lungs and issues with blood clotting either too much or too little — contributed to his death, People said.

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Muldoon, who was from San Pedro, played football in high school and at USC, where he acquired two Rose Bowl rings. He grew up in “a family of lifeguards,” which he described to The Times in 2012 as “such a competitive athletic environment.” His smaller size, however, led him to consider acting as a career rather than pro ball after he got run over “a lot” by the late linebacker Junior Seau, who spent two decades in the NFL after finding stardom with the Trojans.

Even so, as Muldoon went on to star in movies including “Starship Troopers,” physical activity remained a big part of his life.

Television Patrick Muldoon on staying chiseled Patrick Muldoon had his brains sucked out by a bug-eyed alien in “Starship Troopers,” and perhaps more appealing he’s been both a kindly heartthrob, Austin Reed on “Days of Our Lives,” and an evil heartthrob, Richard Hart on “Melrose Place.”

“I got into boxing and martial arts because after football you go through a bit of a depression. Once football is over, it’s over forever, and I really missed having a sport, having something competitive to do,” he said.

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Then there was the Hollywood fear factor to motivate him.

“When you get a [‘Days of Our Lives’] script and it says ‘five days from now Austin takes his shirt off,’ fear is the motivator. So you’ll be hitting your gut and training hard, but it’s also a wake-up call to diet,” he told The Times.

With nearly 100 acting credits under his belt, Muldoon was also a producer or executive producer on more than a dozen projects including the movie “Riff Raff,” a crime comedy starring Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union and Bill Murray, and the documentary “Made in the USA: The 30 Day Journey.”

Muldoon was cremated Tuesday, according to People.