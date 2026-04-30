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Entertainment & Arts

Ving Rhames released from hospital after collapsing in a Los Angeles restaurant

Ving Rhames, wearing a white hat and brown plaid shirt with an earring in his ear and a smile on his face
“Mission: Impossible’s” Ving Rhames is reportedly recovering after collapsing at a restaurant.
(Jeff Christensen / Associated Press)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
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Mission: Impossible” star Ving Rhames is reportedly recovering after a health scare at a local restaurant.

Rhames, who has portrayed computer hacker Luther Stickell in all eight “Mission: Impossible” films, collapsed at his table while eating at a restaurant with his family on Wednesday, according to TMZ. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to USA Today that paramedics had responded to an incident involving a 66-year-old male in North Hollywood at around 1:40 p.m., telling the outlet he had been “treated and transported” for medical care.

The “Jacob’s Ladder” actor has since been released from the hospital and is “fine” after the incident, according to reports.

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Rhames’ manager Brad Kramer told Variety that when he spoke to the actor, he “sounded like everyday Ving and cracked a joke over the phone.”

Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
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Underwater and high in the sky, Tom Cruise’s stunts are fantastic, but Cannes we get past the running exposition? A rapturous French premiere says that mission is quite possible.

Rhames is the only actor besides Tom Cruise to appear in every installment of the action-packed film franchise. His character, Luther, is a key ally of Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and played a crucial role in the events of 2025’s “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.”

Rhames has appeared in numerous films, including “Pulp Fiction” (1994), “Con Air” (1997) and “Dawn of the Dead” (2004). He’s also known for his voice acting work, including as secret agent-turned-social worker Cobra Bubbles in the animated “Lilo & Stitch” (2002).

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His most recent work includes roles in the 2025 film “Uppercut” and the series “Dope Thief.” He is also the host of “History’s Deadliest With Ving Rhames,” which premiered earlier this year on the History Channel.

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Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

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