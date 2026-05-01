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Entertainment & Arts

Zayn Malik cancels U.S. leg of his Konnakol tour after a recent mystery hospitalization

Zayn Malik wearing a brown leather jacket and holding one hand up to his beard
Zayn Malik has canceled the U.S. leg of his current tour after a recent hospitalization.
(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
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  • Zayn Malik canceled all U.S. dates on his Konnakol tour after a recent hospitalization for an undisclosed illness, eliminating scheduled performances in the Los Angeles area, Philadelphia, Chicago and other major cities.
  • The former One Direction star is recovering at home and thanked hospital staff, including a cardiologist, while pledging to fans that he will be “better and stronger than before.”
  • Malik will perform in the United Kingdom and Mexico later this month.

Zayn Malik, the former One Direction star turned solo artist, canceled all U.S. dates for his upcoming tour. The hitmaker was recently hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.

“To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health,” Malik wrote Friday in an Instagram story. “I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before.

“I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour,” he continued. “I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z”

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While the “Side Effects” singer still has forthcoming shows in the United Kingdom and Mexico later this month, he nixed the U.S. leg of the tour, which was slated to kick off this July in Philadelphia. Other major stops included Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Inglewood, Anaheim, San Francisco and Seattle, with the tour concluding in Miami on Nov. 20.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1978 -- Pictured: Musical guest Zayn performs on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

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The affected dates of Malik’s Stairway to the Sky tour include his Oct. 27 show at L.A.’s Shrine Expo Hall. New dates are yet to be announced.

The announcement comes weeks after Malik, 33, revealed he was hospitalized. The singer didn’t disclose what condition he was suffering from, but on April 17 — the day his latest album “Konnakol” dropped — he shared a since-expired Instagram story that included selfies of the singer in a hospital bed hooked up to an IV.

“To my fans - Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always - been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering,” he wrote alongside the photo. “Heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding.”

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The “Prayers” singer also thanked “all the incredible hospital staff of [doctors], nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who had helped along the way and continue to”.

Earlier this year, Malik performed his first ever seven-night residency in Las Vegas at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

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Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

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