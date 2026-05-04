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Entertainment & Arts

Beanie, baby. Feldstein and film producer wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts await new addition

Beanie Feldstein, left, and Bonnie-Chance Roberts smiling while posing at a movie premiere
Beanie Feldstein, left, and Bonnie-Chance Roberts, seen at the “Wicked: For Good” premiere at Lincoln Center in November, are expecting a baby.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
Christie D'Zurilla. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’Zurilla
Assistant Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
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Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts are expecting a baby, the “Booksmart” actor and her wife announced Monday on social media.

“Limited Edition Scouse Beanie Baby coming soon!!” the couple said in a joint Instagram post, captioning a carousel of pictures showing Feldstein with and without her wife, both dressed in shades of pink and white, plus a white-frosted cake ringed with the pink inscription “B+B are having a baby.”

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The “Beanie” in the baby caption is self-explanatory, while “Scouse” is a reference to the accent in Roberts’ Liverpool home town.

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Feldstein and film producer Roberts, who met in 2018 during preproduction on the 2019 movie “How to Build a Girl,” made their red-carpet debut at the movie’s premiere and then got married in June 2023. The wedding festivities spanned two days in New York’s Hudson Valley and incorporated a summer camp theme.

Feldstein told Vogue at the time that the ceremony’s outdoor and rustic nature was inspired by “our happy place together.” The “Lady Bird” actor grew up going to summer camp and said her family has a history of finding love in those childhood spaces.

“To get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming,” she said.

WEST HOLLYWOOD-CA-NOVEMBER 5, 2017: Actress Beanie Feldstein is photographed at the London Hotel in West Hollywood on Sunday, November 5, 2017. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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Friends including Whitney Cummings, Kaitlyn Dever, Ben Platt, Olivia Wilde, Uzo Aduba, Joey King and Monica Lewinsky chimed in with glee in comments on the joint post.

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“Luckiest baby,” wrote Wilde, who directed “Booksmart.” “And I’m finally a grandma!!!!”

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.

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Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 36 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

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