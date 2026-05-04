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Entertainment & Arts

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome baby No. 3: ‘We love life with our family’

Cameron Diaz smiling with her arm around Benji Madden's shoulders
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden married in January 2015 and also share two young children, whom they welcomed via surrogacy.
(Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for Reform Alliance)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have added one more piece to their family: another baby.

“Charlie’s Angels” star Diaz, 53, and Good Charlotte co-founder Madden, 47, are now the parents to a third child, the musician announced Sunday. Madden, a “One Piece” fan and trading card enthusiast, channeled those interests to announce the arrival of Nautas. The singer-songwriter shared an illustration of a personalized trading card bearing the baby boy’s name and a grand pirate ship sailing across rocky waters — in an art style mimicking Eiichiro Oda‘s beloved and long-running pirate manga-turned-anime series.

“Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son,” Madden captioned his post. “We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!!🙏🙏having a blast ❤️”

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The post did not disclose additional details about the baby boy’s birth — including when he arrived — but did explain his unique, seafaring name. Madden swapped the usual trading card stats for a pronunciation guide and the meaning of “Nauta-” in Latin. According to the post, Nautas’ name evokes the spirit of a “sailor, navigator, voyager, one who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown.”

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“Mask” star Diaz married Madden in January 2015 after a brief engagement. They also share daughter Raddix, 6, and son Cardinal, 2, whom they welcomed via surrogacy.

Madden’s post also included pictures of various paintings and sketches plus another nautical image dedicated to the newborn. “Every great legend begins with a single voyage,” the image reads. “Chart your own course. Keep your compass true. The world is yours.”

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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