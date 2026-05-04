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Entertainment & Arts

The best looks from the 2026 Met Gala

Nicole Kidman, Lauren Sanchez Bezos and Anna Wintour attend the 2026 Met Gala.
(Julian Hamilton / Getty Images)
Maane Khatchatourian. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Maane Khatchatourian
Deputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts Follow
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The Super Bowl of fashion is living up to its moniker so far.

The Met Gala is officially underway as A-list actors, global pop stars and tech titans alike grace the Metropolitan Museum’s grand staircase. The gala’s theme, “Costume Art,” honors the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition on the role of the dressed body in the history of art. The show inaugurates the new 12,000-square-foot Condé M. Nast Galleries.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Beyonce attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Entertainment & Arts

How to watch the 2026 Met Gala and everything else you need to know

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Met Gala, including the date, start time, theme, dress code, guest list and how to livestream the event.

This year’s abstract dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” encourages guests to treat the body as a canvas and “to express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form.” So if there ever were a time to wear an archival John Galliano naked dress or a Thom Browne body paint gown, it’s now.

Co-chaired by Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, Anna Wintour and Beyoncé, the latter returning to the gala after a 10-year hiatus, the event — an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute — will be a night of sartorial excellence.

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Nichapat Suphap

Nichapat Suphap, wearing a black gown with metal hand details, poses at the Met Gala.
Nichapat Suphap turns heads in custom Robert Wun.
(Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Sam Smith

Sam Smith poses at the Met Gala.
Sam Smith makes a statement in Christian Cowan.
(Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne, wearing a black gown with a long train, poses at the Met Gala.
Cara Delevingne is back in black.
(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the Met Museum)

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman pose at the Met Gala.
Nicole Kidman, co-chair of the Met Gala, radiates in a red sequin Chanel gown. She’s accompanied by daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban.
(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the Met Museum)

Lauren Sanchez Bezos

Lauren Sánchez Bezos smiles at the Met Gala.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos, who reportedly spent $10 million with husband Jeff Bezos to sponsor the gala, dons a blue Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry gown.
(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the Met Museum)

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour, wearing a feather jacket and gown, poses at the Met Gala.
Anna Wintour has fun with feathers in Chanel.
(Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)
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Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain, wearing a colorful gown, poses at the Met Gala.
Emma Chamberlain understood the assignment in custom Mugler hand-painted by artist Anna Deller over the course of 40 hours.
(Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham stands at the bottom of the Met Gala staircase.
Ashley Graham wears a sheer, hand-sewn gown by Di Petsa.
(Julian Hamilton / Getty Images)

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Maane Khatchatourian

Maane Khatchatourian is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before joining The Times in 2022, she spent almost 10 years at Variety as a news editor. Her writing has also appeared in Entertainment Weekly, KCET.org and the Glendale News-Press. Born in Armenia and raised in Glendale, she studied communication, art history and sociocultural linguistics at UC Santa Barbara and journalism at Columbia University.

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