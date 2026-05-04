The best looks from the 2026 Met Gala

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The Super Bowl of fashion is living up to its moniker so far.
The Met Gala is officially underway as A-list actors, global pop stars and tech titans alike grace the Metropolitan Museum’s grand staircase. The gala’s theme, “Costume Art,” honors the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition on the role of the dressed body in the history of art. The show inaugurates the new 12,000-square-foot Condé M. Nast Galleries.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Met Gala, including the date, start time, theme, dress code, guest list and how to livestream the event.
This year’s abstract dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” encourages guests to treat the body as a canvas and “to express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form.” So if there ever were a time to wear an archival John Galliano naked dress or a Thom Browne body paint gown, it’s now.
Co-chaired by Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, Anna Wintour and Beyoncé, the latter returning to the gala after a 10-year hiatus, the event — an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute — will be a night of sartorial excellence.