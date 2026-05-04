The best looks from the 2026 Met Gala

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The Super Bowl of fashion is living up to its moniker so far.

The Met Gala is officially underway as A-list actors, global pop stars and tech titans alike grace the Metropolitan Museum’s grand staircase. The gala’s theme, “Costume Art,” honors the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition on the role of the dressed body in the history of art. The show inaugurates the new 12,000-square-foot Condé M. Nast Galleries.

This year’s abstract dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” encourages guests to treat the body as a canvas and “to express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form.” So if there ever were a time to wear an archival John Galliano naked dress or a Thom Browne body paint gown, it’s now.

Co-chaired by Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, Anna Wintour and Beyoncé, the latter returning to the gala after a 10-year hiatus, the event — an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute — will be a night of sartorial excellence.

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Nichapat Suphap

Nichapat Suphap turns heads in custom Robert Wun. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Sam Smith

Sam Smith makes a statement in Christian Cowan. (Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne is back in black. (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the Met Museum)

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, co-chair of the Met Gala, radiates in a red sequin Chanel gown. She’s accompanied by daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban. (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the Met Museum)

Lauren Sanchez Bezos

Lauren Sánchez Bezos, who reportedly spent $10 million with husband Jeff Bezos to sponsor the gala, dons a blue Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry gown. (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for the Met Museum)

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour has fun with feathers in Chanel. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

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Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain understood the assignment in custom Mugler hand-painted by artist Anna Deller over the course of 40 hours. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Ashley Graham