‘Lost Boys,’ ‘Schmigadoon!’ lead 2026 Tony nominations

Maria Wirries and LJ Benet in “The Lost Boys,” from left; Sara Chase and Brad Oscar appear onstage during curtain call of “Schmigadoon!” on opening night, and Joshua Henry and the cast of “Ragtime.”

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Contenders are lined up for the 79th Tony Awards.

Musicals “The Lost Boys” and “Schmigadoon!” led nominations Tuesday morning with 12 each, while “Ragtime” was close behind with 11. “Death of a Salesman,” “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” and “The Rocky Horror Show” tied with nine. Rose Byrne (“Fallen Angels”) and John Lithgow (“Giant”), among other stars, earned acting nods.

Qween Jean, Linda Cho, Heather Gilbert, Adam Honoré and Kai Harada were among the nominees for two different productions.

Like last year, several acting categories featured Hollywood heavyweights, including Byrne, who earned an Oscar nomination for her turn in Mary Bronstein’s psychological drama “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” With her nod for “Fallen Angels,” Byrne became the first woman to secure Oscar and Tony nominations in the same year since Laurie Metcalf in 2018 for “Lady Bird” and “Three Tall Women.” Metcalf herself was nominated in the featured actress category for “Death of a Salesman.”

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In another milestone, 96-year-old June Squibb unseated Lois Smith as the oldest Tony-nominated actor in history for “Marjorie Prime.” Serendipitously, Smith originated Squibb’s role in the play in 2014.

Other headline nominees included Lesley Manville (“Oedipus”), Nathan Lane (“Death of a Salesman”), Daniel Radcliffe (“Every Brilliant Thing”) and Stephanie Hsu (“The Rocky Horror Show”).

Review Broadway’s strange season gets a boost from 7 acting powerhouses Broadway reviews of Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in “The Fear of 13,” Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf in “Death of a Salesman,” Jon Bernthal and Ebon-Moss Bachrach in “Dog Day Afternoon” and John Lithgow in “‘Giant.”

Another notable name surrounding Tuesday’s announcement was producer Scott Rudin, who recently returned to Broadway after stepping back following allegations of abusive behavior. This cycle, Rudin produced nominees “Little Bear Ridge Road” and “Death of a Salesman,” both of which were recognized by the New York Drama Critics’ Circle.

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The 79th Tony Awards will return to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on June 7. The ceremony, hosted by Pink, will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Here is the complete list of nominees.

Play

“The Balusters”

“Giant”

“Liberation”

“Little Bear Ridge Road”

Musical

“The Lost Boys”

“Schmigadoon!”

“Titaníque”

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Revival of a play

Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman”

Gina Gionfriddo, “Becky Shaw”

Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, “Every Brilliant Thing”

“Fallen Angels”

Robert Icke, “Oedipus”

Revival of a musical

“Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

“Ragtime”

Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show”

Performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Sara Chase, “Schmigadoon!”

Stephanie Hsu, “The Rocky Horror Show”

Caissie Levy, “Ragtime”

Marla Mindelle, “Titaníque”

Christiani Pitts, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Nicholas Christopher, “Chess”

Luke Evans, “The Rocky Horror Show”

Joshua Henry, “Ragtime”

Sam Tutty, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Ragtime”

Performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Rose Byrne, “Fallen Angels”

Carrie Coon, “Bug”

Susannah Flood, “Liberation”

Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”

Kelli O’Hara, “Fallen Angels”

Performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Will Harrison, “Punch”

Nathan Lane, “Death of a Salesman”

John Lithgow, “Giant”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Every Brilliant Thing”

Mark Strong, “Oedipus”

Book of a musical

David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, “The Lost Boys”

Cinco Paul, “Schmigadoon!”

Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, “Titaníque”

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Original score

Music: Caroline Shaw, “Death of a Salesman”

Music: Steve Bargonetti, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Music and lyrics: The Rescues, “The Lost Boys”

Music and lyrics: Cinco Paul, “Schmigadoon!”

Music and lyrics: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Christopher Abbott, “Death of a Salesman”

Danny Burstein, “Marjorie Prime”

Brandon J. Dirden, “Waiting for Godot”

Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Richard Thomas, “The Balusters”

Performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Betsy Aidem, “Liberation”

Marylouise Burke, “The Balusters”

Aya Cash, “Giant”

Laurie Metcalf, “Death of a Salesman”

June Squibb, “Marjorie Prime”

Performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys”

André De Shields, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Bryce Pinkham, “Chess”

Ben Levi Ross, “Ragtime”

Layton Williams, “Titaníque”

Performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Shoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys”

Hannah Cruz, “Chess”

Rachel Dratch, “The Rocky Horror Show”

Ana Gasteyer, “Schmigadoon!”

Nichelle Lewis, “Ragtime”

Scenic design of a play

Hildegard Bechtler, “Oedipus”

Takeshi Kata , “Bug”

David Korins, “Dog Day Afternoon”

Chloe Lamford, “Death of A Salesman”

David Rockwell, “Fallen Angels”

Scenic design of a musical

dots, “The Rocky Horror Show”

Soutra Gilmour, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Rachel Hauck, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Dane Laffrey, “The Lost Boys”

Scott Pask, “Schmigadoon!”

Costume design of a play

Brenda Abbandandolo, “Dog Day Afternoon”

Qween Jean, “Liberation”

Jeff Mahshie, “Fallen Angels”

Emilio Sosa, “The Balusters”

Paul Tazewell, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Costume design of a musical

Linda Cho, “Ragtime”

Linda Cho, “Schmigadoon!”

Qween Jean, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Ryan Park, “The Lost Boys”

David I. Reynoso, “The Rocky Horror Show”

Lighting design of a play

Isabella Byrd, “Dog Day Afternoon”

Natasha Chivers, “Oedipus”

Stacey Derosier, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Heather Gilbert, “Bug”

Heather Gilbert, “The Fear of 13”

Jack Knowles, “Death of A Salesman”

Lighting design of a musical

Kevin Adams, “Chess”

Jane Cox, “The Rocky Horror Show”

Donald Holder, “Schmigadoon!”

Adam Honoré, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder with 59 Studio, “Ragtime”

Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”

Sound design of a play

Justin Ellington, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Tom Gibbons, “Oedipus”

Lee Kinney, “The Fear of 13”

Josh Schmidt, “Bug”

Mikaal Sulaiman, “Death of a Salesman”

Sound design of a musical

Kai Harada, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Kai Harada, “Ragtime”

Adam Fisher, “The Lost Boys”

Brian Ronan, “The Rocky Horror Show”

Walter Trarbach, “Schmigadoon!”

Direction of a play

Nicholas Hytner, “Giant”

Robert Icke, “Oedipus”

Kenny Leon, “The Balusters”

Joe Mantello, “Death of A Salesman”

Whitney White, “Liberation”

Direction of a musical

Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”

Lear deBessonet, “Ragtime”

Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”

Tim Jackson, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”

Ellenore Scott, “Ragtime”

Ani Taj, “The Rocky Horror Show”

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, “The Lost Boys”

Orchestrations

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, “Schmigadoon!”

Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, “The Lost Boys”

Lux Pyramid, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Brian Usifer, “Chess”

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”