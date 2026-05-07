Kodak Black arrested on suspicion of trafficking MDMA in Florida

Kodak Black, seen during New York Fashion Week in September 2025, was arrested Wednesday in what his attorney says was a prearranged surrender.

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Rapper Kodak Black, whose prison term on a firearms charge was commuted by President Trump in early 2021, has been arrested again in Florida, this time on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The “Wake Up in the Sky” performer, who currently has no tour dates scheduled, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of trafficking more than 10 grams but less than 200 grams of MDMA, a.k.a. ecstasy, according to online jail records for Orange County, Fla.

Bradford M. Cohen, attorney for the rapper born Bill Kapri, did not respond immediately Thursday to The Times’ request for comment. However, he told TMZ the arrest was a coordinated surrender stemming from a November 2025 search of another person’s vehicle where police found what Cohen said was prescription cough syrup with Kapri’s fingerprint on it.

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“We look forward to yet another fruitful resolution to another case that should have never been filed,” the attorney told the outlet.

Online records indicated Kapri was being held without bond.

The 28-year-old rapper has run into issues with the law multiple times since he dropped a track in January 2021 declaring that upon his release he “Ran up out of prison, I ain’t say bye to nobody / I want sushi, then some ... , no more lunch trays, yeah / Had to stop showin’ everybody where my mama stay, yeah / Trump just freed me, but my favorite president is on the money / All the hate and prejudice has become evident to me.”

Kapri had been serving a 46-month sentence for lying on background-check paperwork related to firearms purchases in 2019, with a separate one-year term for gun possession running concurrently. Rapper Lil Wayne and former chief strategist Steve Bannon were also pardoned at the same time, on Trump’s final day in office during his first term.

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A few months later, Kapri pleaded guilty to first-degree assault of a teen girl after initially being charged with raping her in a South Carolina hotel room in 2016. He was sentenced to 18 months probation for the assault, which happened after one of his concerts. A 10-year prison sentence was suspended.

In July 2022, Florida Highway Patrol said Kapri was pulled over because the window tints on his SUV were too dark. After allegedly smelling marijuana, FHP said, officers searched the vehicle and found a bag with 31 oxycodone tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. Charges in that case are still pending.

Cohen told XXL Magazine at the time that his client was prescribed the pills by his doctor for chronic pain after he was shot in the foot in Los Angeles at a party after a Justin Bieber concert during Super Bowl weekend in 2022.

In March 2023, Kapri was ordered to go into rehab for a month after he tested positive for fentanyl while awaiting trial on the 2022 charges.

In December 2023, after Kapri was found asleep at the wheel of his Bentley, police during a search found a “white, chunky powder” on him. They assumed it was cocaine.

The subsequent arrest on suspicion of cocaine possession in Plantation, Fla., resulted in only a parking ticket, the Miami Herald reported in April 2024, after the drug charges were thrown out. Testing had shown the powder was ground-up Oxycontin, a medication Kapri had been prescribed.

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Earlier in 2024, the Herald said, Kapri spent two months in the Miami Federal Detention Center after violating probation in the 2019 weapons case in which the sentence was commuted.