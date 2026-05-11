Martin Short says late daughter Katherine battled ‘a long time with extreme mental health’

Martin Short is discussing the recent death of his daughter Katherine, seen with him at the February 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

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In the eyes of beloved funnyman Martin Short, his late daughter Katherine Short “did the best she could until she couldn’t” in her lasting mental health battle.

The “Only Murders in the Building” and “Father of the Bride” comedian opened up to “CBS Sunday Morning” about the latest tragedy in his family, the death of his daughter in February. Short, who has also lived through the deaths of his parents, older brother and wife Nancy Dolman, said “it’s been a nightmare for the family.”

Katherine Short, a social worker, took her own life Feb. 23 at age 42. Her family confirmed her death, noting in a statement at the time that her family was “devastated by this loss” and that she “was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

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In his conversation with CBS correspondent Tracy Smith, Short reflected on how his experiences with grief early in life informed his stage presence and confidence. “What had developed in me was this muscle of survival and handling grief, and perspective on it,” he said.

He added later about the loss in his life: “If you’ve gone through that, an audience not liking you is really not that important anymore.”

Short lost his daughter nearly 16 years after ovarian cancer took his wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman. Though those deaths have been nightmarish, the actor told Smith that he has found “understanding” in those losses.

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“The understanding that mental health and cancer — like my [wife’s] — are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases they’re terminal,” he said. “My daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things.”

He also recalled his daughter’s final words to him: “Dad, let me go.”

Short also told Smith that his two young grandsons are why he has continued his career, spreading joy and comedy amid grief. He explained: “People have to do things in difficult times and the mark of the man is: ‘Can you do it?’”

He added: “You head for the light.”

Martin Short pulled out from a handful of professional commitments in light of his daughter’s death. He returned to the public eye last week, attending the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming documentary “Marty, Life Is Short” with his sons Oliver, 40, and Henry, 36. He also hit the red carpet alongside filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan, his “Only Murders” co-star Selena Gomez and Netflix Chief Executive Ted Sarandos, among others.

“Marty, Life Is Short” premieres Tuesday on Netflix.