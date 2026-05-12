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Entertainment & Arts

The best summer movies, TV and books

Illustration of an alien reading in a hammock under palm trees with popcorn-shapes coconuts
Illustrations by 
Javier Pérez
Art direction by 
An Amlotte

Whether your summer jam is bingeing new content, heading out to catch the latest blockbuster in the cool AC of the local cinema or plopping down beside a pool with a page-turner, we’ve got you covered with our seasonal preview to get you from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

We have not one but three lists of summer reading recs spanning political satire, literary fiction and nonfiction exploring climate change, mental illness, injustice and the complexities of relationships, plus the steamiest romance novels and seductive mysteries.

Streaming across every device imaginable or even, quaintly enough, your TV, are superhero dramas such as “Spider-Noir,” starring Nicolas Cage, returning series including “House of the Dragon,” and a diverse array of comedies, documentaries and star-studded adaptations.

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In movies, there’s 20-year-old, self-taught filmmaker Kane Parsons directing Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve in the edgy indie release “Backrooms,” rubbing elbows with Christopher Nolan’s retelling of “The Odyssey,” starring Matt Damon and an all-star cast, and Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated return to UFOs with “Disclosure Day.”

The book offerings are just the beginning of our summer preview coverage. Still to come: what’s new in TV and movies on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Bookmark this page to stay in the know.

BOOKS

Illustration of a man swimming away from a book-shaped shark

Books

The 12 best summer books to sink your teeth into

Satire, scandal and sun-drenched secrets: Our critics select the best new fiction and nonfiction to fill your summer stack.

Illustration of couple holding hands under a book-shaped umbrella

Books

6 steamy romance reads to heat up your summer

Whether you’re seeking a sun-soaked Italian adventure or a spicy sports romance, these 6 must-read summer romance page-turners offer sweet escape.

Illustration of a private detective surfing on a book-shaped wave

Books

6 summer mystery reads that are sure to make waves

Featuring new work from masters like Silvia Moreno-Garcia and SoCal’s Gary Phillips, our Summer 2026 books preview highlights this season’s most anticipated crime fiction and suspense novels.

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An Amlotte

An Amlotte is a senior art director at the Los Angeles Times, where she leads art direction of the Sunday Entertainment section for digital and print. She has worked across multiple verticals since joining The Times in 1999. A native of Belgium, she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in design and photography. Her work has been recognized by the Society of Publication Designers, the Society for News Design and Communication Arts.

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