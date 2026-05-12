The best summer movies, TV and books

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Whether your summer jam is bingeing new content, heading out to catch the latest blockbuster in the cool AC of the local cinema or plopping down beside a pool with a page-turner, we’ve got you covered with our seasonal preview to get you from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
We have not one but three lists of summer reading recs spanning political satire, literary fiction and nonfiction exploring climate change, mental illness, injustice and the complexities of relationships, plus the steamiest romance novels and seductive mysteries.
Streaming across every device imaginable or even, quaintly enough, your TV, are superhero dramas such as “Spider-Noir,” starring Nicolas Cage, returning series including “House of the Dragon,” and a diverse array of comedies, documentaries and star-studded adaptations.
In movies, there’s 20-year-old, self-taught filmmaker Kane Parsons directing Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve in the edgy indie release “Backrooms,” rubbing elbows with Christopher Nolan’s retelling of “The Odyssey,” starring Matt Damon and an all-star cast, and Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated return to UFOs with “Disclosure Day.”
The book offerings are just the beginning of our summer preview coverage. Still to come: what’s new in TV and movies on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Bookmark this page to stay in the know.
BOOKS
Satire, scandal and sun-drenched secrets: Our critics select the best new fiction and nonfiction to fill your summer stack.
Whether you’re seeking a sun-soaked Italian adventure or a spicy sports romance, these 6 must-read summer romance page-turners offer sweet escape.
Featuring new work from masters like Silvia Moreno-Garcia and SoCal’s Gary Phillips, our Summer 2026 books preview highlights this season’s most anticipated crime fiction and suspense novels.